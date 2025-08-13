NEO7even Opens Strategic Talks on TAP Pilot Deployments

"Now Is the Right Time": Tech Billionaire Matthias Siems Opens Strategic Dialogue for TAP Deployment

Founder Matthias Siems to convene government and academic partners to define evaluation frameworks

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEO7even Holdings today announced the opening of formal discussions with government agencies and academic institutions to evaluate pilot deployments of its TAP energy system.NEO7even describes TAP as an electricity-generation platform intended to operate without conventional fuels, sun, or wind, with independent university collaborations underway to validate performance. The dialogue will focus on site selection, test protocols, regulatory pathways, and data-sharing for third-party measurement.“These meetings are about establishing a transparent process to test TAP under local conditions,” said founder Matthias Siems. “We will work with partners to determine the most appropriate use cases and verification steps.”The engagement follows NEO7even’s government-first partnership approach, in which national authorities retain ownership and operational control while NEO7even provides technical expertise and licensing. No commercial terms were disclosed.Two initial configurations are under consideration for pilots: TAP.1 for household or micro-grid applications and TAP.2, a larger system for infrastructure-level use, subject to local requirements and testing outcomes.About NEO7even HoldingsNEO7even develops sovereign energy solutions and collaborates with public institutions through licensing and technology transfer. The company reports ongoing scientific collaborations to assess the TAP system’s performance.

