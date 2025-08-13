Gauteng Health on renovation of the Accident & Emergency Unit at Far East Rand Hospital

As part of efforts to revitalise public health infrastructure in the province, Far East Rand Hospital (FERH)’s Accident & Emergency Unit will undergo renovations. The four-month project is set to begin on 22 August 2025 and is expected to complete by December 2025.

During this period, all emergency services will be temporarily relocated within the hospital to ensure continued, uninterrupted care. Services will be moved to other clinical areas. such as the Out-Patients Department (OPD) and the Female Orthopaedic Ward.

Surgical OPD services will be moved to the Wound Clinic.

Gynaecology OPD services will be moved to the Ante-Natal Clinic.

A customised temporary structure will be set up outside to cater for General OPD, Urology, and Medical OPD services. This tent will include four consultation rooms and a waiting area.

Orthopaedic Clinic, Dental Clinic, and Paediatric Clinic will remain in the Out- Patients Department.

The hospital will work closely with other facilities in the Ekurhuleni District for patient diversion, where necessary, to manage services demand during the renovation period.

The Gauteng Department of Health appeals to users of FERH to bear with us during the renovations as there might be some level of inconvenience. The renovation project is necessary as part of the ongoing work improve healthcare facilities for better patient care.

Media enquiries:

Motalatale Modiba, Head of Communication

Cell: 064 803 0808

E-mail: healthmediaenquiries@gauteng.gov.za

Public complaints and compliments must be send directly to: patientscomplaints.health@gauteng.gov.za or send SMS to 35023 or call 24-hour customer line on 0800 203 886

#ServiceDeliveryZA