Home Affairs and Capitec partner to enable Smart ID and Passport applications via branches and mobile app

The Department of Home Affairs and Capitec have today launched a new partnership to enable South Africans to apply for their Smart Card IDs and Passports via Capitec branches and on Capitec’s mobile application at a later stage.

Capitec will adopt a phased approach, starting with the rollout of 10 bank branches where these services can be accessed. They are aiming to bring 100 branches online later in 2026 and 300 branches thereafter. This will double the number of locations where South Africans can obtain these vital services. Any South African, including those who are not Capitec clients, will be able to access these services at select Capitec branches.

How it will work:

Photo capture: If Home Affairs does not have a suitable ID photo on file, clients can visit a special Smart Card ID terminal in select Capitec branches. Biometric verification: Clients enter their ID number, have their photo taken, and the system verifies their identity against the upgraded National Population Register in real time. Collection: The Smart Card ID will be ready for collection at the same branch within weeks. Future expansion: For even greater convenience, functionality through the Capitec app and home delivery will be introduced later. Additionally, passport renewal will be added at a later stage too.

Minister Leon Schreiber said: “The conclusion of this partnership marks the most significant milestone to date on our journey of digital transformation, as we unlock the power of technology to expand access, as well as social and financial inclusion, on an unprecedented scale. The Medium Term Development Plan, adopted by Cabinet, tasks Home Affairs with expanding into 1,000 bank branches by 2029. Thanks to your investment in technology and partnership, we are well on track to meet and even beat this target.”

Group CEO of Capitec, Graham Lee, said: “This partnership is another proof point of our commitment to work closely with Government, and the public sector to solve real problems, remove friction for South Africans and help our country grow. By combining our technology, branch network, and client-first approach with the Department of Home Affairs’ mandate, we are making essential services faster, simpler, and more accessible for millions from suburbs to rural areas.”

Tomorrow, Home Affairs will launch its partnership with the second bank that has signed up to this new digital partnership model.

