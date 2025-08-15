Western Cape Mobility visits South African Breweries (SAB) Maltings in Caledon, 18 Aug

As part of Freight Focus Month, the Western Cape Government will visit the South African Breweries (SAB) Maltings in Caledon on Monday 18 August. This facility is the largest malting plant on the African continent and a key player in the province’s freight and beverage supply chain.

SAB sources 95% of its raw materials locally and plays a central role in supplying malt to breweries across the province. The visit will also highlight SAB’s innovative use of rail transport for inbound barley shipments to the plant.

In addition, SAB is a vital industry player in the Western Cape’s industrial freight sector. Given its existing rail links and rail transport exposure, SAB has strong potential to contribute to future rail freight improvement initiatives.

This site visit forms part of the Western Cape Mobility Department’s broader efforts to spotlight freight innovation, modal shifts, and industrial logistics that support economic growth and sustainability.

The visit will include a tour of the facility, including rail infrastructure.

Media is invited to attend.

SAB Maltings engagement details:

Date: Monday, 18 August 2025

Time: 10h00

Venue: SAB Maltings, Bredasdorp Road, Caledon

Media enquiries:

Muneera Allie

Head of Communication

Western Cape Mobility Department

Cell: 083 755 3213

E-mail: Muneera.allie@westerncape.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates