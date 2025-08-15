Minister Kubayi appoints additional Advisory Committee Members to the South African Law Reform’s Review of Criminal Justice System Investigation

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, has in terms of section 7A(1)(b)(ii) of the South African Law Reform Commission Act, 1973 (Act 19 of 1973), appointed the following persons as additional members of the Advisory Committee on the Review of the Criminal Justice System (Project 151):

Dr Geert Philip Stevens – Professor of Law at the University of Pretoria

Advocate Charlie Eric Mhlari - Member of the National Forum of Advocates.

Professor Shannon Hoctor - Professor of Law at the University of Stellenbosch.

Advocate Bharatdatt N Hansjee – Advocate of the High Court.

Dr Mashau Silas Ramaite, SC – Advocate of the High Court, Senior Counsel.

The five members join eight members that were appointed in December 2023 to provide additional expertise and capacity for Project 151 that the South African Law Reform Commission (SALRC) has been conducting. Project 151 is one of the high-priority projects in the SALRC’s Research programme with a focus on the review of the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA), 1977, a subset of the broader Project 151. Central to the review of the Criminal Justice System in South Africa, is aligning the criminal justice system with the Constitution, victim centricity and modernisation. To date, the SALRC has published four discussion papers dealing with Non-trial Resolutions, Appropriate Dispute Resolution in Criminal Matters, Review of the Arrest Dispensation and Bail Dispensation for public comments. The current focus is on completing research for the remaining thematic areas relating to the trial and post-trial stages. Once finalise, these discussion papers will be released to invite stakeholders to comment on the proposed legislative reforms.

