Ajelix Launches Mailerio Email Validation Tool Following Internal Deliverability Crisis

Screenshot from Mailerio's tool with email validation result

Ajelix today announced launch of Mailerio, an email validation tool designed to help SaaS companies, marketers, and digital teams improve email deliverability.

In 2024, we faced a deliverability crisis where bounce rates spiked and open rates collapsed. After trying existing tools, we built Mailerio internally and had amazing results.” — Arturs, co-founder at Mailerio

RIGA, LATVIA, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ajelix today announced the public launch of Mailerio email validation tool designed to help SaaS companies, marketers, and digital teams improve email deliverability and reduce bounce rates. The solution emerged from the company's own email deliverability challenges in 2024.Mailerio was developed as an internal solution after Ajelix experienced significant email delivery issues that affected critical business operations. The company reported that confirmation emails failed to reach recipients, transactional workflows broke down, and bounce rates increased substantially while open rates declined."In 2024, we faced a deliverability crisis where bounce rates spiked and open rates collapsed," said Agnese, co-founder of Ajelix. "After consulting with deliverability experts and switching providers, we identified that invalid, fake, and disposable email addresses were the primary cause of our delivery problems."The Ajelix development team created a custom validation system that reportedly reduced bounce rates from 5% to 0.2%, decreased spam complaints by 93%, and improved open rates from 20% to 67% on the company's infrastructure.Based on these results, Ajelix transformed the internal tool into a commercial product. Mailerio real-time email validation API is designed to prevent invalid or disposable email addresses from entering customer databases. The platform offers flexible payment options like pay-as-you-go pricing or subscription-based validation services."We built Mailerio because existing solutions didn't address our specific needs," explained Agnese. "Now we're making it available to other teams facing similar email deliverability challenges."The platform is currently available for early access, with setup assistance provided to initial users. Mailerio integrates with existing systems through API connections and includes documentation for developers.Ajelix reports that email deliverability issues affect many SaaS companies, particularly those in growth phases where email communication is critical for user onboarding and engagement.About AjelixFounded in 2022 in Latvia, Ajelix develops productivity tools for businesses online. The company's solutions currently serve more than 280,000 users worldwide. Ajelix focuses on creating practical software solutions based on challenges encountered in digital business operations.

