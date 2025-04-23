Ajelix Launches AI Data Analyst Tool to Simplify Data Analysis Through Conversation

Meet Ajelix AI Data Analyst

Ajelix today announced the release of AI Data Analyst, a new conversational tool designed to transform complex data analysis into simple chat interactions.

While AI Data Analyst functions similarly to general AI chat interfaces, it's specifically engineered for data tasks, offering advanced analytical capabilities and actionable results.” — Arturs, co-founder at Ajelix

RIGA, RIGA, LATVIA, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ajelix today announced the release of AI Data Analyst , a new conversational tool designed to transform complex data analysis into simple chat interactions. The solution addresses widespread challenges in deriving actionable insights from data while leveraging employees' growing comfort with AI chat interfaces.Recent studies highlight the gap AI Data Analyst aims to fill. According to Gartner research, only 22% of organizations have defined and tracked business impact metrics for their data projects, with measurement of real results remaining a significant obstacle. Meanwhile, a DeskTime survey indicates 76% of offices worldwide now use AI chat tools, with adoption nearly doubling over the past year."We kept hearing the same pain point from users: getting data insights is hard and time-consuming," said Agnese, co-founder of Ajelix. "AI Data Analyst emerged from a product innovation bootcamp, shaped directly by user feedback and collaborative development."The new tool requires no complex setup or Excel formula creation . Users can upload data, enter natural language prompts, and receive immediate analysis and visualizations. Internal research conducted through the Ajelix portal revealed that 73% of prospective users plan to use the tool daily or weekly, primarily for data visualization, analysis, insight generation, and data cleaning."While AI Data Analyst functions similarly to general AI chat interfaces, it's specifically engineered for data tasks, offering advanced analytical capabilities and actionable results," explained Arturs, co-founder of Ajelix. "Whether someone needs a report on monthly marketing revenue or an explanation of sales performance trends, the system understands and responds appropriately."The tool is particularly targeted toward small and medium-sized businesses without dedicated data analysis teams, effectively serving as an on-demand data specialist accessible through conversation.About AjelixAjelix was first heard in 2022 when two founders, Agnese & Arturs from Latvia launched AI spreadsheet tools. Now, Ajelix has become the easiest way to get expert-level analytics and has reached over 250,000 users. The team has more than 10 years of experience with development, and now they are helping get work done faster with AI tools for professionals around the globe.Ajelix is happy to share more information if needed:E-mail: agnese@ajelix.comWebsite: https://ajelix.com/

Ajelix AI Data Analyst in Action

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.