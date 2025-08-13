Wetting & Dispersing Agents Market is Expected to Reach a Valuation of USD 17.9 billion by 2035 | Fact.MR Report

Wetting & Dispersing Agents Reshape Formulations: Sustainability, Functional Additive Innovation Drive Next-Gen Coatings and Ink Performance Solutions.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the wetting and dispersing agents market was valued at USD 9.8 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035.The wetting and dispersing agent market is growing by demand and booming with the needs of higher performance and low-week coatings and better pigment dispersion in the line of paints, inks, adhesives and sealing materials. The increasing number of environmental regulations in North America and Europe are increasing the movement towards water based and high solids systems, and require improved technologies in dispersant also in order to enhance stability, flow and setup wetting.The growth in demand in decorative and protective coatings is being caused by the development of infrastructure as well as industrial build-up in Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The transformation of the automotive industry to include electric vehicles and chassis made of lightweight materials is spawning new demands on low-energy-consuming, durable, and specialty coatings and emphasizing the necessity of compatible dispersants.Improved functional updates like gloss optimization, anti-settling behaviour and better adhesion are further driving usage both in the OEM as well as refinishing sectors. There is innovation in terms of polymeric and bio-based dispersants that are supportive of sustainability imperatives but high in pigment loading and compatible. Results imparted by increasing localization of application labs and customized formulation options are also enhancing market penetration and responsiveness to changing end- use performance requirements.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Takeaways from Market Study- The wetting and dispersing agents market is projected to grow at 2% CAGR and reach USD 17.9 billion by 2035- The market created an absolute $ opportunity of USD 8.1 billion between 2025 to 2035- East Asia is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 1% in 2035- East Asia and North America is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 4 billion collectively“Rising demand for low-VOC formulations, performance-driven coatings, and regulatory-compliant dispersants, coupled with innovation in sustainable chemistries, will drive the Wetting & Dispersing Agent Market”, says a Fact.MR analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Wetting and Dispersing Agents Market:Key players in the wetting and dispersing agent industry include BASF, Clariant, Evonik, Dow, Arkema SA(Rhodoline), Altana AG, Solvay S.A, Elementis plc, Croda International Plc, Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. and Huntsman Corporation.Market DevelopmentThe Wetting Dispersing Agent Market is also developing in the formulation joint ventures among chemical innovators and manufacturers in the derivate forms of end-use. Prometric dispersants The next-gen of polymers based and bio-based dispersants is being introduced by companies to suit water-based, UV-curable, and high-solids systems. Increasing attention is being given to multifunctional additives, which are low-VOC, and increase pigment stability, gloss and flow. Players are enlarging regional application labs to address localizing customization and conformance. Standardization of packages, increasing product differentiation, and unification with digital formulation solutions are other factors influencing the competitive positioning and augmenting faster implementation within the coatings, inks, and adhesive scenarios.For example, in April 2025, Evonik Coating Additives has introduced TEGO Wet 288, substrate wetting agent next-generation formulated to work with waterborne UV curable inks and coating formulations. The silicone alternative additives are considered to be specific in reducing surface tension - particularly in high pH conditions- whilst maintaining printability and glueability in radiation cured systems.Wetting and Dispersing Agents Industry News:In June 2025, BASF expanded its Efka and Dispex series with low-VOC, bio-based dispersants designed for waterborne and energy-curable coatings. These dispersants enhance pigment dispersion and color retention, supporting the company’s sustainability and innovation goals in the coatings and packaging sectors.In February 2025, BYK (Altana), Clariant, and Allnex invested in upstream feedstock supply, focusing on silicone intermediates and polymer precursors. This move aims to secure raw material availability and control costs in response to global supply chain instability impacting the spreaders industry.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10837 More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the fragrance boosters market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the By Type (Anionic Wetting & Dispersing Agents, Cationic Wetting & Dispersing Agents, Non-Ionic Wetting & Dispersing Agents, Amphoteric Wetting & Dispersing Agents, Polymeric Dispersants, Bio-based Dispersing Agents), By Formulation Technology (Solvent-Based Systems, Water-Based Systems, High-Solids Systems, UV-Curable Systems), By Material Type (Acrylic-Based Dispersants, Polyurethane-Based, Alkyd-Based, Modified Polycarboxylates, Polyesters, Silicones, Fluorocarbon-Based, Natural/Bio-based), By Application(Paints & Coatings, Inks (Printing, Packaging, Industrial), Adhesives & Sealants, Plastics & Composites, Construction Chemicals (e.g., Concrete Additives), Agricultural Formulations (e.g., Pesticide Dispersions), Textile Auxiliaries, Automotive Finishes, Cosmetics & Personal Care), By End Use Industry (Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial Manufacturing, Electronics, Packaging, Agriculture, Consumer Goods, Marine & Aerospace, Textile & Leather), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The global substrate wetting additives market is projected to grow from USD 450.5 million in 2024 to USD 820.3 million by 2035, at a CAGR of 5.6%.The global landfill gas market is projected to grow from USD 1,706 million in 2024 to USD 4,106 million by 2035, at a CAGR of 8.3%.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. 