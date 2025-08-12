PENNSYLVANIA, August 12 - 58A08. Annual report by recipients of Commonwealth funds.

§ 58A01. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this subchapter

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Animal subject." A dog or a cat.

"Animal testing facility." A facility, including a private

entity, State agency or institution of higher education, that

confines HOUSES and uses animal subjects for research,

education, testing or other scientific or medical purposes.

"Commonwealth funds." Money of a fund or account in the

State Treasury of the Commonwealth.

"Devocalization." The process of performing a surgical

procedure to cut, notch, punch, abrade, laser, suture or

otherwise physically alter the vocal apparatus of an animal

subject with the intent of altering, reducing or eliminating

vocal sounds produced by the animal subject.

"Devocalize." The term includes debarking, devoicing,

silencing, ventriculocordectomy, vocal cordectomy, bark

reduction and bark softening.

"INSTITUTION OF HIGHER EDUCATION." A STATE-OWNED UNIVERSITY,

COMMUNITY COLLEGE OR STATE-RELATED INSTITUTION.

"Medically unnecessary." Not carried out solely for the

better health, welfare or safety of an animal subject.

"Recipient of Commonwealth funds." A person, including a

public or private entity, to whom Commonwealth funds are paid.

"RELEASING AGENCY." AS DEFINED IN SECTION 901-A OF THE ACT

OF DECEMBER 7, 1982 (P.L.784, NO.225), KNOWN AS THE DOG LAW.

§ 58A02. Prohibiting Commonwealth funding for painful animal

subject experimentation.

20250SB0381PN1101 - 3 -

