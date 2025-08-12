Senate Bill 381 Printer's Number 1101
PENNSYLVANIA, August 12 - 58A08. Annual report by recipients of Commonwealth funds.
§ 58A01. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this subchapter
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Animal subject." A dog or a cat.
"Animal testing facility." A facility, including a private
entity, State agency or institution of higher education, that
confines HOUSES and uses animal subjects for research,
education, testing or other scientific or medical purposes.
"Commonwealth funds." Money of a fund or account in the
State Treasury of the Commonwealth.
"Devocalization." The process of performing a surgical
procedure to cut, notch, punch, abrade, laser, suture or
otherwise physically alter the vocal apparatus of an animal
subject with the intent of altering, reducing or eliminating
vocal sounds produced by the animal subject.
"Devocalize." The term includes debarking, devoicing,
silencing, ventriculocordectomy, vocal cordectomy, bark
reduction and bark softening.
"INSTITUTION OF HIGHER EDUCATION." A STATE-OWNED UNIVERSITY,
COMMUNITY COLLEGE OR STATE-RELATED INSTITUTION.
"Medically unnecessary." Not carried out solely for the
better health, welfare or safety of an animal subject.
"Recipient of Commonwealth funds." A person, including a
public or private entity, to whom Commonwealth funds are paid.
"RELEASING AGENCY." AS DEFINED IN SECTION 901-A OF THE ACT
OF DECEMBER 7, 1982 (P.L.784, NO.225), KNOWN AS THE DOG LAW.
§ 58A02. Prohibiting Commonwealth funding for painful animal
subject experimentation.
