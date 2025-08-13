Official Visit of Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Peru Elmer Schialer Salcedo, 11 to 12 August 2025

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Peru Elmer Schialer Salcedo is on an Official Visit to Singapore from 11 to 12 August 2025, at the invitation of Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

Minister Balakrishnan co-chaired the 3rd Singapore-Peru Consultations with Minister Schialer on 12 August 2025. This year marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Peru. The Ministers took stock of the good progress in bilateral relations. Minister Balakrishnan welcomed Peru’s ratification of the Pacific Alliance-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (PASFTA) in February 2023 which entered into force for Singapore, Chile, and Peru on 3 May 2025. Minister Balakrishnan also welcomed Peru’s decision to exempt Singapore business travellers from visa requirements for a stay of up to 90 days in Peru, which will broaden business-to-business engagements between our two countries.

The Ministers witnessed the virtual signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on enhancing collaboration between the Singapore Cooperation Enterprise and the Peruvian Agency for International Cooperation.

Minister Schialer made a courtesy call on Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong on 12 August 2025. Prime Minister Wong and Minister Schialer reaffirmed the warm ties between Singapore and Peru, which are undergirded by our shared commitment to free trade and multilateralism. They noted both countries’ good cooperation at the United Nations and in regional groupings such as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation.

Minister Schialer also met Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu. The Ministers discussed opportunities to deepen cooperation in various areas, including agri-trade, ports and logistics, and sustainability. The Ministers also noted the potential bilateral collaboration opportunities arising from the Implementation Agreement on carbon credits collaboration which was signed in April 2025.

Minister Schialer will depart Singapore on 12 August 2025.

12 AUGUST 2025