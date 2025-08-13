Rutland Barracks / Unlawful Trespass / Petit Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B4005854

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Gardner

STATION: Vermont State Police - Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: July 12, 2025, at 2138 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 309 North Main St, Wallingford, VT

VIOLATIONS: Unlawful Trespass

Petit Larceny

ACCUSED: Spencer Beckwith

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

VICTIM: John Benson Jr

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a theft complaint at the Cumberland Farms in Wallingford, VT. Through investigation it was determined that Spencer Beckwith (48) entered the motor vehicle of John Benson Jr (55) knowing that he did not have the right to do so and stole property from the vehicle. Beckwith was located and issued a criminal citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court – Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: September 15, 2025 / 1000hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A