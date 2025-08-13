Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / Unlawful Trespass / Petit Larceny

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

CASE#: 25B4005854

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Gardner

STATION: Vermont State Police - Rutland                      

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

 

 

DATE/TIME: July 12, 2025, at 2138 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 309 North Main St, Wallingford, VT

VIOLATIONS: Unlawful Trespass

                         Petit Larceny

 

 

 

ACCUSED: Spencer Beckwith                                            

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

 

 

 

VICTIM: John Benson Jr

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, VT

 

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a theft complaint at the Cumberland Farms in Wallingford, VT. Through investigation it was determined that Spencer Beckwith (48) entered the motor vehicle of John Benson Jr (55) knowing that he did not have the right to do so and stole property from the vehicle. Beckwith was located and issued a criminal citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court – Criminal Division.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: September 15, 2025 / 1000hours           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

