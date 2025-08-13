Rutland Barracks / Unlawful Trespass / Petit Larceny
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B4005854
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Gardner
STATION: Vermont State Police - Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: July 12, 2025, at 2138 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 309 North Main St, Wallingford, VT
VIOLATIONS: Unlawful Trespass
Petit Larceny
ACCUSED: Spencer Beckwith
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient
VICTIM: John Benson Jr
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a theft complaint at the Cumberland Farms in Wallingford, VT. Through investigation it was determined that Spencer Beckwith (48) entered the motor vehicle of John Benson Jr (55) knowing that he did not have the right to do so and stole property from the vehicle. Beckwith was located and issued a criminal citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court – Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: September 15, 2025 / 1000hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
