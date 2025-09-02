Author and Hope Givers Founder Jodi O’Donnell-Ames Receives I AM ALS Trailblazer Award

Jodi O’Donnell-Ames Honored with the 2025 Brian Wallach & Sandra Abrevaya Trailblazer Award, Featured in Leading National Media Outlets.

Award Recognizes Nearly Two Decades of Dedication to Supporting Children and Families Affected by ALS and Life Transitions

Receiving this award from Brian and Sandra is a true honor. Challenges can lead to clarity, hope, and creation.” — Jodi O’Donnell-Ames

PENNINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In May, during ALS Awareness Month, author, speaker, and advocate Jodi O’Donnell-Ames received the first-ever I Am ALS Trailblazer Award.The award, created by I Am ALS co-founders Brian Wallach and Sandra Abrevaya, celebrates advocates whose vision and integrity have sparked meaningful change in the fight against ALS and in the lives of those impacted by it.O’Donnell-Ames was honored for her nearly two-decade commitment to Hope Loves Company, a New Jersey–based nonprofit nationally recognized for providing support, resources, and community to children who have or had a loved one with ALS. HLC empowers young caregivers with tools to navigate grief support, embrace resilience and healing, and remain hopeful during life transitions.“I’m a huge fan of I Am ALS, its team, and its mission,” said O’Donnell-Ames. “To receive an award from Brian and Sandra, who lead with integrity and compassion, is a true honor. Many times our biggest challenges can result in our deepest clarity and creation.”About Jodi O’Donnell-AmesJodi O’Donnell-Ames is a TEDx speaker, nonprofit founder, and author of three books: The Stars That Shine, Someone I Love Has ALS, and her most recent, Hope Givers : Conversations and Stories of Hope.She lost her 36-year-old husband, Kevin O’Donnell, to ALS in 2001. Since then, she has dedicated her life to uplifting others facing coping with loss, mental health and wellness, and major life transitions. Her work shares inspirational stories that help people transform adversity into purpose.This press release may be published in part or entirety by any print, broadcast, or internet/digital media outlet, or shared through social media.For more information, visit: www.joaspeakson.com Facebook: jodi.odonnellamesInstagram: @jodi_odonnellamesTwitter: @jodonnellamesWatch Jodi’s TEDx Talk: Living a Life with PurposeBooks: Amazon Author PageHope Givers: Conversations and Stories of HopeISBN: 978-0-9990165-8-9Available from Amazon.com

