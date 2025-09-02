Author and Hope Givers Founder Jodi O’Donnell-Ames Receives I AM ALS Trailblazer Award
Award Recognizes Nearly Two Decades of Dedication to Supporting Children and Families Affected by ALS and Life Transitions
The award, created by I Am ALS co-founders Brian Wallach and Sandra Abrevaya, celebrates advocates whose vision and integrity have sparked meaningful change in the fight against ALS and in the lives of those impacted by it.
O’Donnell-Ames was honored for her nearly two-decade commitment to Hope Loves Company, a New Jersey–based nonprofit nationally recognized for providing support, resources, and community to children who have or had a loved one with ALS. HLC empowers young caregivers with tools to navigate grief support, embrace resilience and healing, and remain hopeful during life transitions.
“I’m a huge fan of I Am ALS, its team, and its mission,” said O’Donnell-Ames. “To receive an award from Brian and Sandra, who lead with integrity and compassion, is a true honor. Many times our biggest challenges can result in our deepest clarity and creation.”
About Jodi O’Donnell-Ames
Jodi O’Donnell-Ames is a TEDx speaker, nonprofit founder, and author of three books: The Stars That Shine, Someone I Love Has ALS, and her most recent, Hope Givers: Conversations and Stories of Hope.
She lost her 36-year-old husband, Kevin O’Donnell, to ALS in 2001. Since then, she has dedicated her life to uplifting others facing coping with loss, mental health and wellness, and major life transitions. Her work shares inspirational stories that help people transform adversity into purpose.
This press release may be published in part or entirety by any print, broadcast, or internet/digital media outlet, or shared through social media.
For more information, visit: www.joaspeakson.com
Facebook: jodi.odonnellames
Instagram: @jodi_odonnellames
Twitter: @jodonnellames
Watch Jodi’s TEDx Talk: Living a Life with Purpose
Books: Amazon Author Page
Hope Givers: Conversations and Stories of Hope
ISBN: 978-0-9990165-8-9
Available from Amazon.com
Jodi L. O'Donnell-Ames
JOA SPEAKS ON, INC.
+1 609-280-1905
jodi.odonnellames@joaspeakson.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.