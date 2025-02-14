Hope Givers: New Book Inspires Strength and Healing Through Grief and Adversity

Hope Givers: Conversations and Stories of Hope" by Jodi O’Donnell-Ames, a heartfelt exploration of resilience, healing, and finding hope through adversity.

Jodi O’Donnell-Ames’ new book, Hope Givers, shares powerful stories of resilience, healing, and finding hope through grief and adversity.

Hope Givers will show you how to cope with challenging situations and gain hope. Most importantly, it will show you how to help others gain hope as well.” — Jack Tatar, co-author of Cryptoassets

TITUSVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When facing adversity, hope is often found in the people who lift us up—those hope givers who provide comfort, connection, and encouragement in our most difficult moments. After losing her husband to ALS, author, TEDx speaker, and nonprofit founder Jodi O’Donnell-Ames experienced firsthand the power of hope givers in her own healing journey.Now, in her inspiring new book, Hope Givers: Conversations and Stories of Hope , O’Donnell-Ames shares deeply personal insights and powerful conversations with thought leaders, mental health professionals, and individuals who have found resilience through life’s most challenging moments.“At a time when many are struggling with grief, uncertainty, and life’s difficulties, Hope Givers offers real stories and tools to navigate hardship with strength and clarity,” says O’Donnell-Ames. “It’s an indisputable truth that while life is complicated and difficult, hope is reserved for each and every one of us.”A Personal Journey to Helping OthersAfter her husband Kevin O’Donnell passed away from ALS at just 36 years old, O’Donnell-Ames dedicated her life to supporting families affected by terminal illness and adversity. She founded Hope Loves Company, the only nonprofit dedicated to supporting the children and grandchildren of ALS patients.During the COVID-19 pandemic, she launched the podcast Gratitude to Latitude: Stories of Hope and Resilience , where she interviewed inspiring individuals about their journeys through adversity. This experience led to the creation of Hope Givers, a book that combines personal memoir, expert insights, and stories of resilience to help others navigate grief, loss, and personal growth.The Power of the C.H.A.N.G.E. MethodIn Hope Givers, O’Donnell-Ames introduces readers to the C.H.A.N.G.E. method, a framework designed to help individuals shift their mindset, embrace resilience, and find strength through life’s transitions.The book provides a raw, unfiltered look at overcoming grief and finding clarity, blending real-life experiences with actionable steps for emotional healing.“Somewhere among these pages, you will find a moment of connection and insight,” she says. “There are people and resources out there that will support you in your journey and help you process what you’re feeling. Hope Givers is one of those resources.”Praise for Hope GiversLeaders in psychology, business, and personal development have praised Hope Givers for its heartfelt wisdom:📖 "Hope Givers will show you how to cope with challenging situations and gain hope. Most importantly, it will show you how to help others gain hope as well."— Jack Tatar, co-author of Cryptoassets: The Innovative Investor’s Guide to Bitcoin and Beyond📖 "Written from the heart, this memoir highlights the transformative value of learning from others when dealing with grief. Honest, compassionate, and inspirational."— Fred Weber, Founder of Weber Scientific, SCORE Mentor📖 "Despite hardships, Jodi provides empathy, perspective, and wisdom in seeking hope amid grief. She embodies turning pain into purpose."— Betsy Piccolo, LPCAvailability & Additional InformationHope Givers: Conversations and Stories of Hope will be available May 10, 2024, on Amazon.For more information, visit www.joaspeakson.com or connect with Jodi O’Donnell-Ames on:📍 Facebook: [jodi.odonnellames]📍 Instagram: [@jodi_odonnellames]📍 Twitter/X: [@jodonnellames]📍 LinkedIn: Jodi O’Donnell-Ames🔗 Amazon Link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D1SLSXQN

Living a Life With Purpose | Jodi O'Donnell-Ames | TEDxHickory

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.