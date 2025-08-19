QT Medical Named Finalist for 2025 Octane OC High Tech Awards The QHeart™ Sensor for preemies has been certified and is now in use in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs).

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- QT Medical , a pioneer in hospital-grade, portable 12-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) solutions, is honored to be named a finalist in the Best Innovation in Medical Technology – Device category at the 2025 Octane OC High Tech Awards . Hosted by Octane OC, this premier annual event celebrates individuals and companies that position Orange County as a hub for technological and medical innovation.The High Tech Awards recognize groundbreaking achievements across multiple categories, including Best Emerging Disruptor, Best Consumer Technology Innovation, and Best Enterprise or B2B Technology Innovation. Being named a finalist in the Best Innovation in Medical Technology reflects QT Medical’s mission to transform how cardiac care is delivered. The company’s patented QHeart™ Sensor is a wireless 12-lead electrode strip engineered for clinical accuracy and ease of use, making high-quality ECG testing faster, simpler, and more accessible.In addition to redefining adult cardiac diagnostics, the QHeart™ Sensor is addressing critical challenges in pediatric care. For infants and children, traditional ECGs can be time-consuming, uncomfortable, and difficult to perform accurately. The QHeart™ Sensor significantly reduces setup time, minimizes patient discomfort, and ensures consistent lead placement. This enables pediatric specialists to capture reliable readings in situations where speed, precision, and patient cooperation are essential.“Being named a finalist for the Octane OC High Tech Awards is not just an honor, it is a validation of our vision, technology, and the hard work of our entire team,” said Dr. Ruey-Kang Chang, CEO of QT Medical. “This recognition reaffirms our role as an innovator in cardiac diagnostics. By combining hospital-grade accuracy with unmatched user-friendliness and secure cloud connectivity, we enable healthcare providers to deliver timely and precise cardiac care in both traditional and non-traditional settings.”Validated and adopted in the US, Europe, Taiwan, and other regions, QT Medical’s technology is expanding the boundaries of cardiac diagnostics beyond traditional hospital walls. By enabling professional-grade ECG testing in homes, clinics, and emergency environments, it empowers healthcare providers to deliver timely and accurate cardiac assessments wherever patients are. The company’s secure cloud-based diagnostic platform further enhances patient safety, reduces the risk of diagnostic errors, and streamlines clinical workflows, ultimately setting a higher global standard for cardiac care.Winners of the 2025 Octane OC High Tech Awards will be announced on September 25, 2025, at AV Irvine in Irvine, California. The ceremony will bring together innovators, entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and media representatives for an evening celebrating the year’s most impactful achievements.About QT MedicalQT Medical is a medtech company dedicated to advanced cardiac diagnostic solutions. With a mission to improve patient outcomes and expand access to quality care, QT Medical develops state-of-the-art ECG technologies for clinical, home, and emergency settings worldwide.

