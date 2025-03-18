QT Medical Joins the 2025 Mayo Clinic and ASU MedTech Accelerator Cohort

QT Medical selected for the 2025 Mayo Clinic and ASU MedTech Accelerator, driving innovation in ECG technology and expanding access to high-quality cardiac diagnostics

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- QT Medical is proud to announce its participation in the 2025 Mayo Clinic and Arizona State University (ASU) MedTech Accelerator. This highly selective program by Mayo Clinic and ASU aims to accelerate the development and adoption of breakthrough medical technologies.As a pioneer in ECG solutions, QT Medical offers its flagship product, PCA 500, a compact, digital, and wireless 12-lead ECG system designed for both professional and personal use. By streamlining traditional ECG procedures with QHeart Sensor™, a prepositioned electrode system, and cloud-based ECG management, PCA 500 enhances accuracy, reduces setup time, and expands access to high-quality cardiac diagnostics beyond hospitals. Since its launch in 2019, PCA 500 has been widely adopted in diverse settings, including remote diagnostics (airlines, super yachts), clinical trials, telehealth, student-athlete screenings, correctional facilities, EMS, clinics, hospitals, and home-based patient care.“We are honored to join the MedTech Accelerator,” said Dr. Ruey-Kang Chang, CEO of QT Medical. “Working alongside esteemed mentors and experts from Mayo Clinic and ASU will provide invaluable insights, better enabling us to refine our technology with the aim of expanding its impact on patient care.”Through this collaboration, QT Medical plans to work closely with physicians and clinical investigators from Mayo Clinic and ASU to further validate the effectiveness of PCA series 12-lead ECG in many clinical applications. QT Medical aims to accelerate market adoption and drive innovation in ECG solutions.About QT MedicalQT Medical is a leading medical technology company dedicated to revolutionizing ECG solutions for healthcare, telemedicine, and home-based care. By integrating cutting-edge technology with user-friendly design, QT Medical’s products, including the PCA 500, PCA 300T and PCA 300W, provide reliable, high-quality cardiac diagnostics for both healthcare professionals and patients. With regulatory approvals in multiple countries, QT Medical is committed to expanding global access to superior cardiac care.

