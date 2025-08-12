2025 Harvest Season Underway in Saskatchewan

CANADA, August 12 - Released on August 12, 2025

Today, Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister Daryl Harrison, along with Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for Kelvington-Wadena Chris Beaudry, officially kicked off harvest 2025 in Saskatchewan.

"Harvest time is a reminder of the importance of the agriculture sector to Saskatchewan's economy," Harrison said. "The sector is responsible for 10 per cent of the provincial economy and 41 per cent of our total global exports. As harvest 2025 begins, I want to extend my appreciation to every producer, farm family and agricultural worker who contributes to the province's economic growth and export strength."

Producers and agricultural workers are reminded to prioritize safety during the busy harvest season. This includes taking frequent breaks, having adequate meals and sleep, having fire suppressing equipment on hand, watching for power lines when moving machinery and more. It is also important to make sure that everyone keeps an eye out for large equipment on roads and highways.

Producers are reminded of mental health supports, such as the Farm Stress Line. The Farm Stress Line is available 24/7 to provide free, confidential support to producers toll free at 1-800-667-4442.

You can follow the 2025 Crop Report on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) at @SKAgriculture or by going to www.saskatchewan.ca/crop-report.

-30-

For more information, contact: