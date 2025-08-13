Saskatchewan Building Permits Top The Charts

CANADA, August 13 - Released on August 12, 2025

Province's Year-Over-Year Growth Ranks Second Among the Provinces

Today, Statistics Canada released data showing the value of building permits issued in Saskatchewan had a 37.4 per cent increase from June 2024 compared to June 2025 (seasonally adjusted). This places Saskatchewan second among the provinces for year-over-year growth.

“As our economy grows and more people choose to live, work and raise a family in Saskatchewan, our construction sector will continue to see strong gains,” Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. “Today’s numbers demonstrate that our government’s commitment to creating opportunities for our residents and ensuring all industries achieve success is paying off.”

Building permits saw a month-over-month increase of 13.4 per cent from May 2025 to June 2025 (seasonally adjusted).

The total value of building permits represents the dollar value of construction permits for residential and non-residential buildings and are an important indicator for raw materials and employment demand.

Statistics Canada's latest GDP numbers indicate that Saskatchewan's 2024 real GDP reached an all-time high of $80.5 billion, increasing by $2.6 billion or 3.4 per cent. This ranks Saskatchewan second in the nation for real GDP growth, and above the national average of 1.6 per cent.

Private capital investment in Saskatchewan increased last year by 17.3 per cent to $14.7 billion, ranking first among provinces. Private capital investment is projected to reach $16.2 billion in 2025, an increase of 10.1 per cent over 2024. This is the second highest anticipated percentage increase among the provinces.

Last year, the Government of Saskatchewan unveiled its new Securing the Next Decade of Growth - Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy. This strategy, combined with Saskatchewan's trade and investment website, InvestSK.ca, help to amplify growth in Saskatchewan and ensure continued business investment in the province. This investment supports resilient and vibrant communities for years to come.

