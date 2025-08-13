Saskatchewan Wildfire Update August 12

CANADA, August 13 - Released on August 12, 2025

As of 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 12, there are 85 active wildfires in Saskatchewan. Of those active fires, five are categorized as contained, 17 are not contained, 43 are ongoing assessments, and 20 are listed as protecting values.

Nine communities are currently under an evacuation order: Resort Subdivision of Lac La Plonge; La Plonge Reserve; Northern Hamlet of Jans Bay; Patuanak/English River First Nation; Northern Village of Pinehouse; Canoe Lake Cree First Nation/Canoe Narrows; Resort Subdivision of Little Amyot Lake, as well as priority individuals from the Northern Village of Beauval; and, Île-à-la-Crosse.

A full list of evacuated communities can be found on the Active Evacuations webpage.

Any evacuees should register through the Sask Evac Web Application and then call 1-855-559-5502 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to have their needs assessed for additional assistance. Individuals who need help registering through the application can call the 855 line for assistance.

Evacuees supported by the Canadian Red Cross should call 1-800-863-6582.

Defining Wildfire Status Categories

Current, active wildfires are placed into one of four categories. As a wildfire evolves or diminishes, it may be placed into one of the other four categories.

Contained: Suppression action is taking place and the fire is not expected to grow in size.

Ongoing Assessment: The fire is being monitored regularly to assess risk to values in the area.

Protecting Values: The fire is active and action is focused on protecting values in the area, such as cabins and infrastructure.

Not Contained: Suppression action is taking place but the fire is expected to grow in size.

