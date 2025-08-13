Denver Investor Shares 7/30/90 Price Plan to Help Homeowners List Confidently And Sell in Any Market

"Think the Housing Market’s Slow? Think Again—The 7/30/90 Pricing Strategy™ That Sparks Bidding Wars, Fast Closings, and Gets You the Price You List At"

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Denver Real Estate Investor Shares A Brick Plan™ AKA 7/30/90 Pricing Strategy™ to Help Home Sellers Price Homes Accurately in Any Market Shaun Martin , a seasoned Denver real estate investor, has officially introduced the 7/30/90 Pricing Strategy™ to the public — a no-nonsense, data-driven framework designed to help homeowners sell their houses faster, for the best possible price, in any market condition.The method, also known as The Brick Plan™ , is built on Shaun's 20+ years of experience buying, renovating, and selling properties across Denver and other U.S. markets. Unlike traditional approaches that set a single asking price, the 7/30/90 Pricing Strategy™ identifies three strategic price points tied directly to how quickly a seller wants their home under contract: 7 days, 30 days, or 90 days.“Whether Denver’s market is hot, slow, or uncertain, this strategy keeps me in control,” said Shaun Martin. “I’ve used it to consistently sell homes on my terms, without guessing — everything is backed by real numbers, real deals, and years of proven results.”How the 7/30/90 Pricing Strategy™ Works7-Day Price – An aggressive, market-savvy number designed to get a home under contract almost immediately, ideal when speed and certainty matter most.30-Day Price – A balanced figure aimed at attracting strong offers within a month without underpricing.90-Day Price – A “stretch” number for hot markets when sellers can afford to wait for the highest possible offer.The strategy is particularly relevant in today’s market, where Shaun says many sellers are overpricing and blaming interest rates or market conditions — when in reality, homes simply aren’t priced at what buyers are willing to pay.“In Denver, I’ve seen sellers list too high and watch their property sit for months, eventually selling for less than they could have if they priced it right from the start,” Shaun explained. “The 7/30/90 Pricing Strategy™ removes the guesswork and puts sellers in the driver’s seat.”Lessons From the MarketShaun points to 2022, when interest rates doubled almost overnight, as a reminder of why flexible, informed pricing matters. “I had a property I thought would sell in the high $500s. Because I didn’t adjust quickly enough to the market shift, I ended up selling for nearly $100,000 less than I expected,” he said. “That’s when this strategy became even more valuable — it’s about speed, control, and moving on to the next deal.”Available to the PublicAlthough originally developed for Shaun's own investing business, he is now sharing the Brick Plan Price™ with homeowners as an educational resource. “I’m not a realtor, and I’m not selling anything here,” Shaun said. “This is simply a proven framework anyone can use to start a higher-level conversation about pricing their home.”About Shaun Martin - Real Estate Investor.Shaun Martin is a Denver-based real estate investor who buys, sells, rents, and lends in the real estate market. As a cash home buyer, Shaun specializes in purchasing houses in any condition, offering flexible closing timelines, and providing fair, straightforward cash offers through his company, We Buy Houses In Denver. This Locally owned and operated real estate company , We Buy Houses in Denver handles the entire selling process—from covering all repairs to coordinating every step of the transaction—so homeowners can sell their property quickly, easily, and with confidence.With over two decades of experience in residential real estate, Shaun Martin is known for transparency, professionalism, and a deep understanding of the Denver housing market.

