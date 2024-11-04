Twin Chiropractors Integrate a Holistic Approach to Healing

Drs. Kira and Suzanna of Twin Waves Wellness Center Network Spinal Chiropractic Holistic Chiropractic Entrainment

Twin chiropractors Suzanna and Kira offer holistic care at Twin Waves Wellness Center, blending chiropractic and energy work to address mind-body healing.

Network Spinal helps guide you along the journey of healing and mind-body connection.” — Dr. Kira Capozzolo

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Twin sisters Kira and Suzanna are the masterminds behind Twin Waves Wellness Center . They’re not your typical chiropractors. Sure, they’ve got the adjustments down – also known as entrainments. But their approach? It’s as unique as their twin bond.At Twin Waves Wellness Center, these sisters focus on holistic care. What makes their chiropractic services unique? There is zero cracking! Going against the grain of the typical neck-cracking videos that flood YouTube and TikTok, Drs. Kira and Suzanna help people heal through light touches versus a huge force.According to Dr. Kira, their holistic approach looks at people differently than you may expect: “We see the body as a whole — not just a collection of parts. Everything is connected. Pain can often be a signal that something deeper is off. My sister and I work with the emotional intelligences within the body to help people unwind tension stored in the body.” These twins don’t just chase the ache. They hunt down the cause.There’s a time and place for almost every healing modality. The holistic approaches to chiropractic look at the entire picture of what’s going on when someone is in pain. Twin Waves Wellness Center looks deeper with their patients, asking questions about stress, lifestyle, and emotional health. Their approach is designed to heal from the inside out.They work with the body’s energy. Drs. Suzanna and Kira use bioenergetics, tapping into the body’s energy fields, aiming to balance physical and emotional states. It’s a mix of chiropractic, therapy, and energy work. And while that might sound a little “woo-woo” to some, their patients are feeling the difference.Dr. Kira Capozzolo describes it like this: “Our goal is to treat each person uniquely. We listen, observe, and adjust – both physically and emotionally. Sometimes that means getting into the nitty-gritty of posture. Other times it’s diving into deeper layers of stress and trauma." Dr. Kira goes on to explain how this holistic approach aligned with her and Dr. Suzanna's core values.These holistic chiropractor twins practice a technique called Network Spinal, formerly known as Network Spinal Analysis or NSA. Think of it as therapy, but fast-tracked. Network Spinal entrainments help people identify emotions that are stored in their bodies, and ultimately release them. People usually feel lighter and more connected to their bodies. It's also common to see people in shock after they realize the amount of old stress they were holding.Network Spinal chiropractic is making waves across the world as a refreshing healing technique that is especially popular with those seeking lasting change. People who want more than just a quick fix. They’re interested in real healing – inside and out.And, yes, they’ve got that twin thing going for them. There’s an almost magical balance in the room between these two holistic chiropractors. Each twin has a unique way of approaching healing, but together, they bring harmony to their sessions. Maybe it’s their bond, maybe it’s their skill, but whatever it is, it’s working.Holistic chiropractic care is more than getting an adjustment. This approach to healing empowers people to step into a new way of looking at health. Drs. Suzanna expressed, "Our aim is to help each patient become their best, healthiest self. We see them as a whole, where no part is worse than the next or broken." These twin chiropractors show that healing can be a journey worth taking.

