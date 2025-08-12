Governor Abbott Mobilizes State Wildfire Response Resources, Issues Disaster Declaration For Wildfire Danger

TEXAS, August 12 - August 12, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a disaster declaration for 191 Texas counties in response to increasing wildfire danger throughout the state. The Governor also directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources to support local officials.

“Our No. 1 priority is to protect the safety and well-being of Texans across the state,” said Governor Abbott. "Today, I issued a disaster declaration to provide all necessary resources to communities who could be affected by wildfires. Texans are urged to regularly monitor wildfire conditions and heed the guidance of local officials and emergency management personnel to protect yourselves and your loved ones."

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, warm temperatures, dry vegetation, and increased winds are creating conditions that are contributing to an increased risk for wildfire activity in multiple regions of the state. The Texas A&M Forest Service has raised the Wildland Fire Preparedness Level to Level 2, indicating that elevated fire danger is observed in some regions of the state. Texans are urged to implement wildfire prevention measures, including avoiding activities that may cause sparks or flames, making an emergency plan, following instructions from local officials, and keeping emergency supplies easily available.

At the Governor's direction, TDEM has activated the following state emergency response resources to support local wildfire response operations:

Texas A&M Forest Service: Over 100 firefighters and support personnel, fire engines, bulldozers and motor graders; federally contracted firefighting aircraft, including single-engine air tankers for retardant drops and an air attack platform for surveillance and spotting

Texas National Guard: Chinook and Blackhawk helicopters with firefighting capability

Texans can visit TexasReady.gov for wildfire prevention details, find the latest wildfire information from the Texas A&M Forest Service at tfsweb.tamu.edu, and locate all-hazards preparedness tips at tdem.texas.gov/prepare.