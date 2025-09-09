Governor Abbott Requests SBA Disaster Declaration For Houston Apartment Complex Fire

TEXAS, September 9 - September 9, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today requested a disaster declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for Texans who were impacted by an apartment complex fire in Houston’s Spring Branch neighborhood last month.

“Texas stands with those affected by the Spring Branch neighborhood apartment complex fire that occurred last month,” said Governor Abbott. “Today, I requested that the U.S. Small Business Administration issue a disaster declaration to provide federal assistance for those whose homes or businesses were damaged. Alongside our federal partners, Texas will provide all necessary resources to help Texans rebuild and recover from this fire."

If the request from Texas is approved, the SBA would provide low-interest loans through federal disaster programs to qualifying Texans who were directly impacted by the fire.

Governor Abbott's request follows an analysis of the damage sustained in impacted communities conducted by local, state, and federal officials. The analysis verifies that damage caused by the fire meets the federally required thresholds for SBA assistance.