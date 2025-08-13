The Brookbush Institute Updates a Course: 'Back Exercise and Pulling Progressions'

Back Exercise and Pulling Progressions - https://brookbushinstitute.com/courses/back-pulling-progressions

When comparing row variations, the lats likely exhibit the highest EMG activity and peak force during sagittal rows, and activity decreases as the shoulder abduction angle increases from 0° to 90°.” — Dr. Brent Brookbush, CEO of Brookbush Institute

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- - Excerpt from the New Course: Back Exercise and Pulling Progressions - New Glossary Term: Levels of Evidence - Pre-approved for CE and the Certification: Certified Personal Trainer (CPT) EVIDENCE-BASED BACK EXERCISE RECOMMENDATIONSThis course explores variations, progressions, and regressions of back exercises (also known as pulling exercises, pull day workouts, or posterior chain routines). Designed for fitness, performance, and rehabilitation professionals, this course offers a systematic approach to developing stability, strength, hypertrophy, and movement quality using pulling progressions. From foundational movements like band rows and lat pulldowns to advanced variations such as single-arm suspension rows and weighted pull-ups, this course integrates anatomy, biomechanics, and progressive programming into a cohesive system. Built from a systematic research review and pre-approved for continuing education credits, this course delivers the scientific rigor and approvals expected by elite professionals.- Progressive Pull Day Programming: Explore a full continuum of pulling progressions and regressions (with videos of each variation); from stable bilateral rows and pulldowns to advanced exercises like weighted pull-ups, choas rows, single-arm suspension rows, and more.- Kinesiology and Functional Anatomy: Gain a deep understanding of the functional anatomy of back exercises, including key muscle groups such as the latissimus dorsi, trapezius, rhomboids, posterior deltoid, rotator cuff, and erector spinae. Also included are the roles of scapular stabilizers, arm muscles (e.g., biceps brachii), and the posterior oblique subsystem in integrated pulling movements.- Form and Technique Optimization: Learn common technique errors, alignment faults, and compensatory patterns during pulling movements. Each video includes detailed instructions, coaching cues, and expert guidance for safe and effective execution.- Evidence-Based Programming Recommendations: This course includes research-informed guidance on reps, sets, tempo, rest intervals, weight selection, and training frequency. A complete sample routine is provided, grounded in systematic review findings and practical applicationSummary of Research Review Findings- Row Types and Body Positions- Stable Compared to Unstable Inverted Rows- Comparing Pull-Downs to Rows- Comparing Pull-Down Angles- Pull-Down Grips- Pull-ups- Cuing and CoachingFREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQs)What are the best exercises for back development?- Exercises like pull-ups, bent-over rows, and lat pulldowns are staples, but the best choice will depend on the individual's upper body mobility, goals, and experience. Select the most challenging variation that allows for safe and controlled execution.How many back exercises should I do in a single workout?- One to two exercises per session is sufficient for most training goals, with 1–4 total sets depending on intensity. Adding more sets per muscle group provides little additional benefit and may increase fatigue or risk of injury.When should I progress my pulling exercises?- Progress when you can perform your target rep range with good form and a controlled tempo. Progressions may include adding instability, increasing load, movement in a different plane, drop-set or super-set strategies, or asymmetrical loads.How do I know if my back workout is effective?- Key signs include improved performance (load, reps, volume) and visible improvements in posture or back development over time.Are vertical and horizontal pulling exercises both necessary?- Yes. Pulling in different planes (e.g., rows vs. pull-ups) recruits different regions of the back and different motor patterns and is recommended for balanced development.THIS COURSE INCLUDES:- AI Tutor- Study Guide- Text and Illustrations- Audio Voice-over- Research Review- Technique Videos- Sample Routine- Practice Exam- Pre-approved 1 Credit Final ExamPRE-APPROVED CREDITS FOR:- Certified Personal Trainer (CPT) CertificationPre-approved for Continuing Education Credits for:- Athletic Trainers- Chiropractors- Group Exercise Instructors- Massage Therapists- Occupational Therapists - Intermediate- Personal Trainers- Physical Therapists- Physical Therapy Assistants- PhysiotherapistsFOR THE FULL TEXT AND SO MUCH MORE, CLICK ON THE LINK

