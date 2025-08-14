Collective 54 Member TruEd Consulting Named One of Consulting Magazine’s 'Best Boutique Firms to Work For in 2025'

Collective 54 Logo

Collective 54 Congratulates TruEd Consulting and Founder Wayland Ng on This Honor

I’m proud of what our team has created, and honored to represent the values we share across Collective 54.” — Wayland Ng, CFA, Founder & Senior Managing Partner, TruEd Consulting

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collective 54, the premier global network of specialized boutique consulting firms, proudly congratulates TruEd Consulting and its founder, Wayland Ng, for being named by Consulting Magazine as one of the 2025 Best Boutique Firms to Work For, a recognition reserved for the highest‑rated consultancies in employee satisfaction and workplace excellence.This accolade underscores TruEd’s unwavering commitment to its team and clients, and further cements Collective 54’s reputation as a network where the industry’s best of the best firms converge.About TruEd ConsultingFounded in 2019, Tru Consulting is a leading North American consultancy specializing in digital transformation, with a strong focus on leveraging the Anaplan platform to drive business outcomes for clients across various industries. Recognized as Anaplan’s Partner of the Year for the Americas, Tru Consulting is committed to delivering innovative, high-impact solutions that help clients navigate complex business challenges and achieve sustainable growth.“This recognition from Consulting Magazine reflects what our people build every day, culture, community, and impact. We believe when you serve your clients and care for your colleagues with integrity and excellence, you earn such honors. I’m proud of what our team has created, and honored to represent the values we share across Collective 54.” Wayland Ng, CFA, Founder & Senior Managing Partner, TruEd Consulting www.truedconsulting.com “TruEd Consulting’s recognition by Consulting Magazine confirms what we see across our membership. The best firms in the industry choose to be here. Wayland and his team set the standard for culture and client impact. This award isn’t just a win for TruEd, it’s proof that the top-performing consultancies in our profession are found inside Collective 54.” Jeff Klaumann, President of Collective 54 www.collective54.com Why This Matters for Collective 54:Collective 54’s membership includes numerous high‑impact firms from boutique to small and mid‑sized firms. TruEd’s inclusion in the Best Boutique Firms to Work For list reinforces that Collective 54 is home to consultancies that stand at the top of the profession, both in employee satisfaction and client outcomes.About Consulting Magazine’s Best Firms to Work For:Each year, Consulting Magazine surveys consultants across all qualifying U.S. firms on workplace culture, leadership, career development, compensation/benefits, client engagement, and more. In 2025, fifty‑one firms earned the distinction, with TruEd recognized among the boutique category, highlighting exceptional workplace satisfaction in smaller, specialized consultancies.About Collective 54:Collective 54 is a global community of independent consulting firms committed to excellence, collaboration, and thought leadership in niche markets. As Collective 54 members succeed as best‑in‑class firms, the network’s brand and reputation grow stronger, inspiring trust among clients and peers alike.

