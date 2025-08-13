Herman Law Expands Presence in California With New Offices in San Diego and Sacramento

For thousands of survivors nationwide, Herman Law is a catalyst for justice, serving as one of the leading voices in the fight against sexual abuse.

Expansion strengthens the firm’s mission to serve survivors with greater accessibility and support statewide

Too many survivors stay silent because they feel alone or don’t know where to turn. We’re here to change that. Every person deserves to be heard, believed and supported with fierce advocacy.” — Blake Woodhall, attorney at Herman Law’s new San Diego office

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Herman Law, a nationally recognized firm dedicated to representing survivors of sexual abuse, is expanding its presence across California with the opening of two new offices, one in San Diego and another in Sacramento. With this expansion, the firm now has a physical presence in three key regions of the state, providing greater access to the compassionate legal support survivors deserve.Herman Law’s existing Calabasas office has served as a vital resource for survivors of sexual abuse in Southern California. However, the new offices in San Diego and Sacramento will allow the firm to respond more efficiently to local cases, continuing to uphold its mission of amplifying the voices of sexual abuse victims.“This expansion is about showing up for survivors in their own communities, on their own terms,” said Blake Woodhall, attorney at Herman Law’s new San Diego office. “Too many survivors stay silent because they feel alone or don’t know where to turn. We’re here to change that. Every person deserves to be heard, believed and supported with fierce advocacy. That’s exactly what we bring to San Diego.”“Establishing a new office in Sacramento reinforces our long-term commitment to the region,” said Brian Plummer, lead trial attorney at Herman Law. “Being in the heart of California’s capital also gives us a stronger platform to support survivors while spearheading reform conversations that can lead to lasting change.”Herman Law’s team of seasoned litigators has decades of experience handling sensitive, high-profile cases involving robust institutions such as schools, religious organizations, youth programs and foster care systems. The firm is known for its survivor-centered approach and its relentless pursuit of justice.For thousands of survivors nationwide, Herman Law is a catalyst for justice, serving as one of the leading voices in the fight against sexual abuse. The firm continues to champion legislative reform and raise public awareness while empowering survivors to take legal action.The San Diego office is now open in the UTC area, and the Sacramento office is open in the Roseville area. To learn more or schedule a confidential consultation, visit HermanLaw.com

