Where West Virginians can meet with FEMA staff

From August 10 – 16, 2025 CHARLESTON, W.Va. – FEMA staff is in West Virginia, at community locations selected by local and state officials. If you are a resident of Marion or Ohio counties and you have been impacted by the June 14-15 storms, FEMA staff can answer questions, direct you to state and nonprofit resources, and assist you with your FEMA applications. You can visit any of the locations below to meet with FEMA staff in person. Note: disaster survivor assistance pop-up sites will move throughout Marion and Ohio counties. Please check the hours of operation carefully, to note which dates they will be in your area. State-led Disaster Recovery Centers and Disaster Survivor Assistance locations are: Marion County Disaster Recovery Center City of Fairmont Public Safety Building Mon- Sat 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Closed Sundays) Marion County Pop-Up Location Marion County Pop-Up Location August 10-12, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. August 16, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pleasant Valley Municipal Building Pleasant Valley, WV 26554 August 13-15, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ohio County Disaster Recovery Center Ohio County Pop-Up Location Triadelphia Community Center Mon- Sat 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Closed Sundays) August 10-16, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during and after disasters.

