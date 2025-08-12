Use FEMA Grants Only for Disaster-Related Expenses

AUSTIN, Texas – As eligible Texas flood survivors start to receive funds from FEMA for rent, home repairs and other categories of assistance, be assured that disaster assistance funds are tax-free.

When you receive your award letter, FEMA will notify you of the appropriate use of disaster assistance funds. FEMA will also remind you to use the money only for disaster-related expenses.

Ten counties are designated for federal assistance for the July 2-18 severe storms and flooding in Central Texas: Burnet, Guadalupe, Kerr, Kimble, McCulloch, Menard, San Saba, Tom Green, Travis and Williamson.

If you applied and were approved for FEMA assistance, you will receive a check. You may also receive a direct deposit payment, if you chose to have the money deposited into your bank account. Your award letter will arrive within a day or two after that digital payment or check.

Disaster assistance can include grants for hotel stays or other temporary housing and for basic repairs for flood damage to your home. The money can also be used to help you repair or replace appliances, room furnishings, and a personal or family computer damaged by the disaster.

Disaster grants are not for regular living expenses such as utilities, food, travel, entertainment, or any discretionary expenses not directly related to the disaster.

If you spend the grants on anything other than their intended purpose, you may be denied future disaster assistance. In some cases, FEMA may ask you to return the money.

Keep receipts for your disaster spending for at least three years to verify how you used the money. If you receive an insurance settlement to cover the same expenses, you must reimburse FEMA, which will conduct audits to confirm funds were spent properly.

You have until Thursday, Sept. 4, to apply for FEMA disaster assistance, which is not the same as reporting your damage to the state. Reporting disaster damage to the Texas Division of Emergency Management at damage.tdem.texas.gov helps officials connect you with resources and services.

There are several ways to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. Here’s how:

The fastest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

You may also use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 . Lines are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily and specialists speak many languages. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, you can give FEMA your number for that service.

. Lines are open from daily and specialists speak many languages. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, you can give FEMA your number for that service. Visit any Disaster Recovery Center to receive in-person assistance. To find one close to you, use your ZIP code to search FEMA.gov/DRC.

To view an accessible video on how to apply, visit What You Need to Know Before Applying for FEMA Assistance.

For the latest information about the Texas recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4879. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/