Steelhead Productions Named to Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Companies for Third Year

The fast-growing company joins the Inc. list at number 3569 in 2025.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steelhead Productions, a leading full-service exhibit house renowned for its innovative designs and sustainable practices, proudly announces its inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for 2025. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“Being named to the Inc. 5000 list again is a testament to the kind of company we’re building, one grounded in purpose, fueled by people, and focused on progress,” said Sean Combs, CEO of Steelhead Productions. “Growth is exciting, but doing it with integrity and intention is what truly matters. I’m proud of the team that’s made that possible.”

The Inc. 5000 honorees of 2025 have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”

Previously ranked in 2024, and prior to the pandemic in 2018, Steelhead Productions’ return to the Inc. 5000 reflects a consistent growth trajectory and a business model centered on long-term client success.

As North America's only B Corp-certified exhibit house, Steelhead Productions is part of a community of leaders driving a global movement to balance purpose and profit. The company’s focus on sustainable practices ensures that clients, partners, and employees can proudly align with its mission.

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

For more information about Steelhead Productions and their innovative approach to event marketing, please visit www.steelheadproductions.com

About Steelhead Productions

Steelhead Productions, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, is a trailblazer in the exhibit industry and is recognized for its innovative design and sustainable exhibit solutions. As North America's only B Corp-certified exhibit house, Steelhead is committed to not just meeting but exceeding customer expectations through creativity, sustainability, and unparalleled service. With a focus on creating memorable brand activations, Steelhead strives to make every project an opportunity for clients to Exhibit Happy®, blending environmental responsibility with exceptional customer experiences. This dedication has earned Steelhead an unwavering reputation for quality, reliability, and forward-thinking in the world of exhibits.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.