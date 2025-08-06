Steelhead Productions’ 'Carnival for a Cause' Supports Local Title One Schools

Steelhead Productions Carnival for a Cause

Give Happy Committee and the Give Happy Foundation team up to provide back-to-school backpacks and teacher gifts.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steelhead Productions, a leading innovator in experiential marketing, brought smiles to the community and made a meaningful impact on local education with its philanthropic event, “Carnival for a Cause,” held July 31st, 2025. The festive afternoon combined employee appreciation with community support, providing 300 backpacks filled with essential school supplies to students at three Las Vegas Title One schools: H. P. Fitzgerald Elementary School, West Preparatory Academy Middle School, and Western High School.

The event, spearheaded through collaboration between Steelhead’s internal Give Happy Committee and The Give Happy Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization founded by Steelhead’s CMO Rhiannon Andersen, exemplifies Steelhead’s deep commitment to both employee engagement and community betterment. The Give Happy Foundation funded the project with a $5,000 grant for school supplies, while Steelhead employees volunteered to pack the backpacks and assemble special teacher baskets.

Event Highlights:

- 300 backpacks filled with supplies for back-to-school success—100 delivered to each school recipient

- Three teacher baskets, including classroom essentials and gift cards, assembled for educator appreciation

- Teacher basket partners: Nth Degree, Champion Logistics, Cort Events, and Brumark Total Flooring Solutions

During “Carnival for a Cause,” Steelhead employees celebrated their volunteer efforts with a lively carnival atmosphere. The celebration featured classic carnival treats, including cotton candy and hot dogs, along with games like oversized Jenga, ring toss, and basketball shoots, plus exciting raffles.

Steelhead’s ongoing focus on community is supported by both The Give Happy Foundation and the active Give Happy Committee within the company. The Foundation provides financial grants to causes and projects aligned with its pillars of Community, Environment, and the Arts, while the Committee mobilizes Steelheaders for hands-on volunteering. Last year, the Committee supported 12 organizations and logged more than 130 volunteer hours, supporting impactful initiatives such as The Just One Project, Opportunity Village, and Ronald McDonald House Charities.

“The collaborative spirit of our team and partners truly shines at events like ‘Carnival for a Cause,’” said Rhiannon Andersen, CMO of Steelhead Productions and founder of The Give Happy Foundation. “Supporting our schools and educators ensures a brighter future for our community—and nothing brings our Steelhead team together like giving back.”

About Steelhead Productions:

Steelhead Productions, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, is a trailblazer in the exhibit industry and is recognized for its innovative design and sustainable exhibit solutions. As North America's only B Corp-certified exhibit house, Steelhead is committed to not just meeting but exceeding customer expectations through creativity, sustainability, and unparalleled service.

About The Give Happy Foundation:

The Give Happy Foundation, founded in 2023, is a unique foundation with a mission to facilitate and amplify responsible giving opportunities for individuals and organizations to positively impact the environment, the arts, and the Las Vegas community.

