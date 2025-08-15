Space Force Association Appoints New Regional Vice Presidents to Expand National Presence

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA) is proud to announce the appointments of Timothy Cox as Vice President of the Northeast Region and Sean Graham as Vice President of the Southeast Region. These strategic leadership additions underscore SFA’s commitment to growing its national footprint and enhancing support for the United States Space Force and the broader spacepower community.

In their respective roles, Tim and Sean will lead initiatives to expand regional engagement, drive membership growth, and build strategic partnerships with key stakeholders. Their appointments reflect SFA’s continued investment in building a dynamic leadership team aligned with the evolving needs of America’s national security in space.

Timothy Cox, Vice President of the Northeast Region, brings extensive experience in defense and national security. His background includes key roles in both the public and private sectors, where he has successfully led strategic initiatives and organizational growth. Tim’s leadership will be instrumental in strengthening SFA’s presence and mission delivery across the Northeast.

Sean Graham, Vice President of the Southeast Region, is a seasoned professional with a strong track record in the defense, aerospace, and technology sectors. His career has been defined by a dedication to innovation and national security, making him well-positioned to elevate SFA’s impact throughout the Southeast Region.

“We are excited to welcome Tim and Sean to the Space Force Association leadership team,” said Jack Smith, Vice President of Chapter Operations. “Their combined experience and passion for advancing spacepower will be critical as we continue to support the mission of the U.S. Space Force and grow our community across the country.”

These appointments reflect the SFA’s unwavering commitment to building a robust, engaged, and geographically diverse leadership team that supports the nation’s efforts to secure American interests in the space domain.

The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.

