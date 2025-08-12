Media Advisory: Texas Tortoise Surrender Day at Laredo College on Aug. 16

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

LAREDO — Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and researchers from Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi will be a hosting an event at Laredo College on Aug. 16. where captive Texas tortoises can be responsibly surrendered.

Texas tortoises are iconic reptiles found in Central-South Texas and Northern Mexico. Their wrinkled faces, slow movements, and gentle nature make them popular pets, but that is part of the problem. Texas tortoises are a state threatened species, which means it is illegal to own or collect them from the wild.

Taking tortoises out of the wild directly lowers the number of animals in a population and reduces the population’s growth capacity. Tortoises also rarely get their needs met in captivity and can develop shell deformities. Tortoises collected at this event will be rehabilitated and eventually released back into the wild.

No citations or fines will be given if you turn in your tortoises during this event. If possible, researchers request the location the tortoise was collected from and if it has ever been sick.

Only Texas tortoises will be taken. If you are unsure whether you have a Texas tortoise, send an email and a few pictures to texastortoisetaskforce@gmail.com.

Date: Aug. 16

Time: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Who: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi

What: Texas Tortoise Turn-In

Where: Lamar Bruni Vergara Environmental Science Center at Laredo College

1 West End Washington St,

Laredo, TX, 78040

Anyone not able to make this event will have more chances to surrender tortoises at future turn-in events in 2026.