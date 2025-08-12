Summary

Company Announcement Date: August 11, 2025 FDA Publish Date: August 12, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential presence of glass Company Name: Dollar General Corporation Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Goodlettsville, Tennessee – August 11, 2025 –Dollar General Corporation is recalling three (3) lots of its eight (8) ounce Clover Valley® Instant Coffee due to the potential presence of glass.

8-Ounce Clover Valley® Instant Coffee

Package UPC: 876941004069

Lot: L-5163 / Best By 12/13/2026

Lot: L-5164 / Best by 12/13/2026

Lot: L-5165 / Best by 12/14/2026

Customers can find the lot and best by date information around the neck of the unit.

Clover Valley® Instant Coffee was sold and distributed between July 9-21, 2025 exclusively in Dollar General retail stores located in the following states: AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, IA,ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WI ,WV, and WY.

The recall is being initiated after a customer notified Dollar General employees about the potential issue. Ingesting glass fragments may cause injury to the consumer, and these injuries may include damage to teeth, laceration of the mouth and throat, or perforation of the intestine. No illnesses or injuries have been reported to date.

Customers who purchased this product are encouraged to discard it and contact Dollar General either via email at customercare@dollargeneral.com or by phone at 1-888-309-9030 from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. CST seven days a week to request a full refund of the purchase price (including any tax).

Dollar General is actively investigating the source of the glass contamination and apologizes for any inconvenience caused by this product issue. The recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

For additional information, please contact the Media Relations Department at dgpr@dg.com.

About Dollar General Corporation Dollar General Corporation

(NYSE: DG) is proud to serve as America’s neighborhood general store. Founded in 1939, Dollar General lives its mission of Serving Others every day by providing access to affordable products and services for its customers, career opportunities for its employees, and literacy and education support for its hometown communities. As of May 2, 2025, the Company’s 20,582 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico provide everyday essentials including food, health and wellness products, cleaning and laundry supplies, self-care and beauty items, and seasonal décor from our high-quality private brands alongside many of the world’s most trusted brands such as Coca Cola, PepsiCo/Frito-Lay, General Mills, Hershey, J.M. Smucker, Kraft, Mars, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble and Unilever.