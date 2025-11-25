When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: November 25, 2025 FDA Publish Date: November 26, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Contaminants Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description May contain food-grade cleaning agents Company Name: Prairie Farms Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

EDWARDSVILLE, IL, November 25, 2025 — Prairie Farms is announcing a recall of select Prairie Farms Gallon Fat Free Milk produced at its Dubuque, Iowa facility and distributed to Woodman’s stores in Illinois and Wisconsin. Some of the product may contain food-grade cleaning agents, which may cause illness if consumed. Only a specific segment of the DEC08 production run was impacted. The affected product was processed between 17:51 and 21:23, representing a portion of that day’s production. To ensure complete containment, Prairie Farms is recalling Gallon Fat Free Milk with the DEC08 code date, PLT19-145 plant code produced during the impacted timeframe of 17:51 to 21:23.

On November 24, Prairie Farms was made aware of a potential quality issue. An investigation was immediately initiated, and based on that investigation, affected product was removed from stores and a recall was initiated. Approximately 320 gallons were sold before the issue was discovered. Consumers who purchased the product with the above code dates should not consume it; they may safely dispose of it or return it to the store for a refund. All remaining affected product has been removed from store shelves.

Product Information Product:

Prairie Farms Gallon FAT FREE Milk

Code Date: DEC08

Plant Code: PLT19-145

Facility: Dubuque, Iowa

Impacted Production Window (Timestamp): 17:51–21:23

UPC: 7273023117

Other Prairie Farms products are not part of this recall.

Prairie Farms is working in partnership with regulatory authorities and Woodman’s Markets to fully investigate the matter and comply with all necessary recall procedures.

Remaining Product Distribution Locations

Illinois

Bloomingdale

Buffalo Grove

Carpentersville

Lakemoor

North Aurora

Rockford

Wisconsin

Appleton

Beloit

Green Bay

Janesville

Kenosha

Madison

Menomonee Falls

Oak Creek

Onalaska

Racine

Sun Prairie

Waukesha

Contact Information

Consumers with questions may contact Prairie Farms Dairy via email at media@prairiefarms.com.

Members of the media may contact Prairie Farm’s Media Relations via email at media@prairiefarms.com.