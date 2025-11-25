COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.Read Announcement View Product Photos
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
Foodborne Illness
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Potential to be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum.
- Company Name:
- Mamtakim, Inc.
- Brand Name:
-
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Dried Whole Salted Smelt, Mullet, Goby
Company Announcement
MAMTAKIM Inc, located at 888 Magnolia Ave, Elizabeth, NJ 07201, is recalling Item # LL0320 DRIED WHOLE SMELTS SALTED (KORUSHKA), 5.29 oz (150 g) / 20 – 1 box, because this product consists of dried, un eviscerated fish longer than 5 inches, which has the potential to be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum. This bacterium can cause a severe, life-threatening illness or death. Consumers are strongly advised not to consume this product, even if it does not appear spoiled.
Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.
The recalled product was sold to walk-in customers only at the retail store: Cherry Hill Emmons 1901 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235.
Recalled Product Description
- Product Name: DRIED WHOLE SMELTS SALTED (KORUSHKA)
- Package: Transparent vacuum-sealed plastic pouch
- Net weight: 5.29 oz (150 g)
- Brand: BELEVINI
- Barcode: 0754684898995
- Storage: Refrigerated at 18°F–68°F
- Expiration Date: 04/08/2026
No illnesses have been reported to date.
The recall was initiated after an FDA inspection and analysis determined that the fish had not been properly eviscerated, which can allow Clostridium botulinum to grow.
Consumers who purchased BELEVINI DRIED WHOLE SMELTS SALTED (KORUSHKA) are urged to:
- return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.
- refrain from consuming the product.
- contact MAMTAKIM Inc for any questions.
Contact Information
MAMTAKIM Inc
Phone: (718) 596-9577
Address: 888 Magnolia Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ 07201 USA