Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,020 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,981 in the last 365 days.

Traffic alert – Ethan Allen Hwy by Ballard Rd, Georgia

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

VSP St Albans

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Ethan Allen Hwy between Ballard Rd and Oakland Station is blocked due to a tractor trail blocking the roadway. 

This incident is expected to last until the trailer can be removed.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate. 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

 

Krista Weir

VOWS Coordinator

VSP Williston Barracks

3294 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

PSAP: 802-878-7111 x 3

Fax: 802-878-3173

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Traffic alert – Ethan Allen Hwy by Ballard Rd, Georgia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more