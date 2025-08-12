RE: Traffic alert – Ethan Allen Hwy by Ballard Rd, Georgia
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
VSP St Albans
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Ethan Allen Hwy between Ballard Rd and Oakland Station in the town of Georgia is now reopen for the flow of traffic.
Thank you for your patience and drive safe.
From: Weir-DPS, Krista
Sent: Tuesday, August 12, 2025 4:28 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Traffic alert – Ethan Allen Hwy by Ballard Rd, Georgia
Ethan Allen Hwy between Ballard Rd and Oakland Station is blocked due to a tractor trail blocking the roadway.
This incident is expected to last until the trailer can be removed. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Krista Weir
VOWS Coordinator
VSP Williston Barracks
3294 St. George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
PSAP: 802-878-7111 x 3
Fax: 802-878-3173
