Detroit Entrepreneur Scott Idle to Debut Inaugural Memoir ‘Lift Others as You Climb’

The Interactive Self-Help Book Uncovers the Framework for Overcoming Life’s Hardships

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fifteen years to the day after losing his own brother to suicide, Scott Idle wants to honor his legacy in the biggest way possible: providing the framework for our purpose in life. Idle, a Detroit entrepreneur, investor and entertainer, will officially release his debut memoir 'Lift Others as You Climb' on Tuesday, Sept. 2 as a remembrance to his brother, Jeff. But more than the struggles of Idle’s own life, the book is designed as a system for growth and a field guide for all those climbing through resistance, while being able to lend a hand to others along the way.Using a four-quadrant system, Idle asks readers to be truthful about where they stand in their individual lives, and how they can get to the ultimate goal: Q4. Throughout the pages, he reflects on his own personal insight with writing exercises and checklists for readers to take practical actions that will lead them forward. Death, addiction, divorce, and loss are all themes looked at under a microscope with questions that are designed to prompt progress for those who bounce between being unwilling or unable to take that next step on their own.“When looking at the words ‘illness’ and ‘wellness’, the biggest difference is that illness begins with ‘i’ and wellness begins with ‘we’ and that’s one of the things I want readers to take away; this movement begins with you,” said Idle. “'Lift Others As You Climb' is more than a memoir—it’s a tribute to the people who lifted me when I couldn’t lift myself and now, the movement it was built to carry forward.”With vivid imagery hidden in each chapter that brings the story to life, Idle’s narration guides each with a focus on the “three adult sandboxes” of health, relationships and career. His C.L.I.M.B. system and SW mantra are consistently shared throughout, offering a systematic approach to getting back on track after life’s downfalls. 'Lift Others as You Climb' serves as a map for those who are stuck, a mirror for the unsure and a rhythm for once they’re ready to move again.'Lift Others as You Climb' is now available for pre-orders in hardcover. A softcover version as well as an audiobook will also soon be available on Amazon. To learn more and purchase a copy of the book today, visit www.scottidle.com ABOUT SCOTT IDLEScott Idle is a Detroit-based entrepreneur, author and full-time sports and music entertainer. He’s the founder of Sidle Entertainment, creator of Parking Lot Pickleball and author of 'Lift Others as You Climb'—a transformational guide to resilience, leadership and mentorship. After a successful 15-year run as CEO of the Congress Collection, Scott now focuses on fusing rhythm, movement and purpose to create experiences that lift others. He’s performed at the Super Bowl, NBA All-Star Game and World Series and founded drumlines for major sports teams including the Chicago Bulls, Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Lakers. Scott also leads the Mountain Climbers Men’s Circle and partners with nonprofits like Life Remodeled to inspire community-driven change through music, mentorship and meaningful connection.

