Tress Wellness Launches Bestselling Waxing Kit in BJ's Wholesale Club Locations Nationwide

The Viral Social Media Beauty Tool is Now Available in Stores for Just $79.99

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just in time for summer, Tress Wellness is thrilled to announce the launch of its exclusive Premium Waxing Kit at BJ’s Wholesale Club, available June through August 2025. Designed for salon-smooth results from the comfort of home, this limited-edition kit is a BJ’s exclusive and offers incredible value—retailing at just $79.99, with contents valued at over $200.This all-in-one waxing solution is perfect for anyone looking to stay smooth and confident all summer long. Whether you're a waxing veteran or a first-timer, the Tress Wellness Premium Waxing Kit provides everything needed for an easy, mess-free waxing experience.What’s Inside the Tress Wellness Premium Waxing KitEverything you need for smooth, salon-quality results at home—beautifully packaged and thoughtfully designed.At-Home Wax Kit- 1 Wax Warmer- 1 Silicone Bowl- 5 Bags of Hard Wax Beads (Tea Tree and Lavender)- 20 Large Waxing Spatulas- 10 Small Waxing Spatulas- 5 Pre-Wax Wipes- 5 After-Wax Wipes- Wax Like a Pro™ Instruction ManualOn-the-Go Wax Kit- 1 Compact Wax Warmer- 1 Bag (1.75 oz) Facial Wax Beads- 6 Plastic Nose Wax Applicators- 6 Mini Wooden Sticks- 5 After-Wax Wipes- 1 Travel Carry Bag- Instruction Manual- 1 USB-C to USB-C CablePre & Post-Wax Spray Kit- 1 Pre-Wax Spray (100ml)- 1 After-Wax Spray (100ml)- Bonus Wax Beads- 1 Bag of 1.2 lbs Lavender Wax Beads- 2 Bags of 1.2 lbs Bikini Wax Beads- Application Spatulas- 50 Large Wooden SticksUnmatched Savings: Salon Results Without the Salon PriceThis exclusive kit offers more than just convenience—it’s a game-changing savings opportunity. On average, waxing at a salon costs up to 10x more per year than waxing at home with Tress Wellness. With just one kit, customers can save hundreds annually without sacrificing results.“Our goal is to empower people to feel confident and in control of their self-care,” said Dan McElwee, General Manager of FXSwede, the parent company of Tress Wellness. “Partnering with BJ’s allows us to bring our most complete kit yet to families across the country—at an unbeatable price.”Dermatologically tested and made with natural ingredients, the Tress Wellness kit is safe for all skin types and ideal for body, facial, and bikini waxing. This exclusive bundle is the most comprehensive kit Tress Wellness has ever offered—convenient, travel-friendly, and budget-conscious.AvailabilityThe Tress Wellness Premium Waxing Kit will be available exclusively at select BJ’s Wholesale Club locations and online at BJs.com from June 9 through August 31, 2025, while supplies last.ABOUT TRESS WELLNESSTress Wellness is the maker of the world’s easiest-to-use at-home waxing kit, with users going from zero to pro in just one pull. Founded in Stockholm, Sweden, the company’s mission is to make hair removal easy and accessible for everyone, everywhere. Tress Wellness products are suitable for all body and skin types, including both men and women. Consumers can purchase the products in select retail stores across the country as well as online. For more information on Tress Wellness, visit www.tresswellness.com

