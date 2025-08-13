Lee Van’s New Novel 'Group Matters' Highlights the Power of Second Chances and Fresh Starts

GROUP MATTERS By LEE VAN

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Group Matters, the powerful debut novel by first-time author Lee Van, is a heartfelt and uplifting story that explores what it truly means to grow, heal, and thrive in the second act of life. With richly drawn characters and relatable narrative, this book offers an intimate portrait of middle-aged womanhood, personal transformation, and the enduring power of community.Set in the lively neighborhood of Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, the book follows Linda, a widowed mother of three and a hardworking counselor. Now in her fifties, Linda wants more from life. She's faced with self-doubt, the pain of aging, and the ups and downs of relationships, but she’s not alone.Linda leans on her closest friend, Marcy. Together, they laugh, cry, and share the things nobody else sees. They start a monthly group just to talk, unwind, and remind each other who they are. That’s what this book is really about: finding your voice again, no matter how long it’s been lost.With the help of her closest friends and the faith that’s always guided her, Linda begins a new chapter.Lee Van wrote Group Matters because she didn't see enough books that honestly talked about men and women in their 40s, 50s, 60s, and beyond. In various aspects, older individuals have also contributed to life while encountering its challenges along the way. Our older population still matters and deserves to be recognized, even when the world, for the most part, refuses to acknowledge them.Group Matters reads like a personal conversation with raw honesty, heartfelt moments, and deeply relatable emotions. Its real dialogue, gentle humor, and inspiring message remind us that it’s never too late to dream again, to love ourselves, and to find joy in the most unexpected places.Lee Van’s first novel speaks to anyone who believes it’s never too late to follow their dreams.Available for Sale on Amazon and Barnes & Noble Lee Van, a native New Yorker, is a writer, poet, songwriter, and artist. With a background in social work and creative writing, she was inspired by her family, friends, and love for storytelling to follow her dream. Her debut novel, Group Matters, explores the lives of diverse characters who meet monthly, each adding depth and meaning to the story. Lee wrote the book to challenge stereotypes about aging and believes readers of all ages will connect with its message. Pen Publishing Services is a trusted, full-service book-writing and publishing company dedicated to turning stories into impactful, market-ready books. With expertise across genres, we work closely with authors to align projects with their vision, timeline, and budget. Known for quality, integrity, and client-focused solutions, we help storytellers connect with their audiences and bring their ideas from imagination to publication.

