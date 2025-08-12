Board Meeting Agenda September 9, 2025 Location:

Valdosta State University

University Center Magnolia Room

1203 N. Patterson Street

Valdosta, Georgia 31601 I. Call to Order II. Welcome/Remarks - Chair Heap III. Approval of Agenda IV. Adoption of Minutes from June 10, 2025, Board Meeting V. Old Business None VI. New Business A. Proposed Changes to Board Policies - Thomas Green, Director of Training B. Director’s Report - Christopher Barnett, Executive Director of Parole VII. Adjournment

