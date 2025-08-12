The Agenda for the September 9, 2025 Board Meeting is Published
Board Meeting Agenda
September 9, 2025
Location:
Valdosta State University
University Center Magnolia Room
1203 N. Patterson Street
Valdosta, Georgia 31601
I. Call to Order
II. Welcome/Remarks - Chair Heap
III. Approval of Agenda
IV. Adoption of Minutes from June 10, 2025, Board Meeting
V. Old Business
None
VI. New Business
A. Proposed Changes to Board Policies - Thomas Green, Director of Training
B. Director’s Report - Christopher Barnett, Executive Director of Parole
VII. Adjournment
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.