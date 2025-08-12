Board Meeting Agenda

September 9, 2025

Location: 
Valdosta State University
University Center Magnolia Room
1203 N. Patterson Street
Valdosta, Georgia 31601

I. Call to Order

II. Welcome/Remarks - Chair Heap

III. Approval of Agenda

IV.  Adoption of Minutes from June 10, 2025, Board Meeting

V. Old Business

None

VI. New Business

A. Proposed Changes to Board Policies - Thomas Green, Director of Training

B. Director’s Report - Christopher Barnett, Executive Director of Parole

VII. Adjournment