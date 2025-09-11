Joyette Holmes will serve as Chair of the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles. Holmes was chosen by the board to become chairman at the agency’s monthly operational meeting held on the campus of Valdosta State University, September 9, 2025. Holmes, a native of Valdosta, becomes the second African American woman to serve as Chairman of the Georgia Parole Board. Mamie B. Reese served as Chair from July 1, 1976, to October 1, 1977.

Wayne Bennett was chosen to serve as Vice Chair.

“It is not a position to be taken for granted or taken lightly and so I do accept the responsibility. I pray that my experience throughout serving in public safety whether it was representing people as a Solicitor, a District Attorney or even as serving as Chief Magistrate Judge, that every piece of information and experiences that I have had in those roles will help lead me through what has to be done with this board. I am appreciative of the Board’s leadership and operational team(s) that provide daily support so that we can make the decisions that we make. I look forward to that continued service with Mr. Bennett as Vice Chair, Mr. Markley and Mr. Herring, as members of this board. So, I say thank you for trusting me.” stated Holmes after accepting the position.

Joyette Holmes was appointed to the Board in January of 2024 by Governor Brian Kemp. She began her career as a defense attorney. She became the first African American and woman to serve as both Chief Magistrate Judge and District Attorney in Cobb County.

Both Holmes and Bennett will serve in the capacities for Fiscal Year 2026.

Wayne Bennett served twenty years as sheriff of Glynn County. He was appointed by Governor Kemp to the Board in 2024.

The board’s action was necessary following the appointment of former Board Member and Chair Meg Heap to serve as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. Heap was recognized by the board at the meeting for her leadership and exceptional law enforcement career serving the citizens of Georgia.

Each year, the State Board of Pardons and Paroles holds one of its operational meetings outside of Atlanta to better connect with communities across Georgia. This year, the Board gathered at Valdosta State University, creating an opportunity to engage both the public and future criminal justice professionals.

“The community is a major stakeholder in the parole process,” said Chris Barnett, Executive Director of the Parole Board. “We want our citizens involved, and that is why we engage and seek to educate everyone regarding our critical public safety mission.”

As part of the visit, the agency hosted a career fair featuring partner agencies, including the Georgia Department of Corrections, the Georgia Department of Community Supervision, the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice and the Georgia Office of Victim Services.

“Our universities are the perfect place for parole to connect with future leaders,” Barnett added. “Leadership development is crucial for the long-term success of any organization, including ours here at the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles. As we navigate the challenges ahead, it’s vital that we invest in the next generation of leaders, individuals who will carry our mission forward with dedication and bring fresh, innovative ideas to propel us into the future. That is what brought us to Valdosta and we are truly grateful to Valdosta State University for the opportunity to partner in this important work.”

During the meeting, the public also heard from Valdosta Mayor Scott Matheson, Valdosta State University President Richard Carvajal, Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Brad Shealy, Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter, Valdosta State University Chief of Police Christopher Hughes and Valdosta City Police Chief Leslie Manahan.

Offender cases are not discussed or considered during the Board’s operational meetings.

