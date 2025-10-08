Columbus, GA - Victim advocates from across the state are attending the Georgia Office of Victim Services (GOVS) 2025 Statewide District Attorney & Victim Advocate Training Conference being held at Callaway Gardens in Pine Mountain, Georgia.

The three-day conference ends Friday, October 10, 2025.

The theme for the conference is, “The Heart of Resilience: Empowering Advocates to Empower Others.”

Keir Chapple, Director of the Georgia Office of Victim Services, says part of the conference and training will focus on the staff who provide the program services to Georgia’s crime victims.

“We recognize that the work we do, while deeply rewarding, can also take a profound toll,” states Chapple.

Georgia Parole Board Chair Joyette Holmes says the conference will lead to even more support for crime victims.

“Our shared goal is clear; to provide the highest quality victim support possible,” says Holmes.

Speakers will include crime victims, victim advocates, prosecutors, victim-witness assistance representatives as well as staff representing the Georgia Office of Victim Services and the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles and other agencies.

Session topics include Georgia’s parole eligibility statutes and Victim Impact Sessions.

The Georgia Office of Victim Services represents and is supported by the Georgia Parole Board, the Department of Corrections, and the Department of Community Supervision.

For more information, contact [email protected] or 404-657-9450.