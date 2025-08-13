Ka‘iulani Spices Rebrands and Launches New Website

Flavor Without the Labor! Kai Spices Blends Jasmine Curry Rice

And will showcase its new packaging at the 2025 Made in Hawaii

Ka‘iulani Spices was born from a love of sharing home-cooked meals with real island flavor. Our new look brings that same spirit online and in stores.” — Kai Cowell, celebrated chef and cookbook author

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ka‘iulani Spices, the locally loved brand known for bold flavors, is proud to announce its rebrand and the launch of its new website: kaispices.com. Ka‘iulani Spices, inspired by Kai Cowell, has been an island and foodie favorite for many years. Now it is repositioned for growth with chic Kai Spice tins and vibrant floral packaging for its Jasmine Curry Rices and Savory Pancake Mix.Its new website is designed to reveal the products and to help add “Flavor Without the Labor” into kitchens everywhere. The new site makes it easier than ever to explore, shop, and learn about the award-winning spice blends that have become pantry staples. Ka‘iulani Spices offers 8 handcrafted Spice Blends for everyday cooking , 3 Jasmine Curry Rices that are as simple to make as plain rice in a rice cooker, plus a savory pancake mix—perfect for quick meals with rich, island-style flavor. The products are all natural and are locally crafted in Honolulu.To celebrate its rebrand and website, Ka‘iulani Spices will be showcasing its full product line at the 2025 Made in Hawaii Festival , taking place August 15–17 at the Hawai‘i Convention Center. Visitors to the Ka‘iulani Spices booth will enjoy product tastings, great ideas for using Kai’s exclusive spices, and a chance to meet Kai, the woman behind the brand.“Ka‘iulani Spices was born from a love of sharing home-cooked meals with real island flavor,” said Kai Cowell, celebrated chef and cookbook author. “Our new look brings that same spirit online and in stores—we’re thrilled to share it with longtime fans and new customers alike.”What’s new at Ka‘iulani Spices:• Beautiful new packaging including chic spice tins, floral pouches for packaged foods• New website offering fan favorite spices, curry rices, and more to make ordering easy• Discover island-inspired recipes and cooking tips • Learn the story behind the local ingredients and the founder who crafted them• Sign up for the Kai Spices newsletter for exclusive discounts, recipes, and event updatesKa‘iulani Spices at the Made in Hawaii Festival 2025Booth #: 2802August 15–17, 2025Hawai‘i Convention CenterFree samples, show specials, and cooking tipsSpice up your table—visit the new online store at kaispices.comAbout Ka‘iulani SpicesAt Ka‘iulani Spices, we believe that every meal should be a celebration—rich with flavor, rooted in wellness, and effortless to prepare. Born in the heart of Hawai‘i and guided by the passion of founder Kai Cowell, our spices and packaged foods are lovingly, locally handcrafted to bring ease, beauty, and nourishment to your kitchen.From our fragrant Jasmine Curry Rice and our Savory Pancake Mix to our vibrant spice blends, each creation is made with natural, gluten-free, non-GMO, and preservative-free ingredients. But they offer more than just flavor—they carry the quiet power of nature’s herbs and spices, long treasured for their healing properties.Spices like turmeric, cardamom, and cinnamon are rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that may aid digestion, support brain health, and promote overall wellness. Adding spices to your meals is a simple, natural way to enhance your health.Whether you're a home cook seeking everyday inspiration or a professional chef chasing bold, clean flavor, Kai Spices invite you to slow down, savor more, and season with soul.FLAVOR WITHOUT THE LABOR!###

