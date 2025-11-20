Ambrose Solar Named 2025 REC Installer of the Year for Northern California

Ambrose Solar Logo REC Logo Ambrose Solar Meticulous Installation

VACAVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ambrose Solar, one of Northern California’s most trusted residential and commercial solar providers, has been honored with the 2025 REC Installer of the Year Award—a prestigious recognition presented annually by REC, a global leader in solar panel manufacturing. The award was announced at RE+ 2025, the solar industry’s premier conference and expo.Each year, REC celebrates the solar professionals and partners who deliver excellence in craftsmanship, service, and customer experience. As a certified REC Solar Professional (RCSP), Ambrose Solar stood out among top installers across North America for their uncompromising commitment to quality, technical expertise, and integrity in every project.“Being recognized as the 2025 REC Installer of the Year for Northern California is an honor,” said Pat Ambrose, President of Ambrose Solar. “Our team is committed to providing superior solar solutions that customers can trust for decades. REC has been a key partner in helping us deliver reliable, high-performance systems, and this award reflects the dedication and care our entire crew brings to every installation.”The Installer of the Year Award acknowledges solar companies that consistently uphold REC’s premium installation standards while demonstrating leadership in innovation, customer support, and community impact. Ambrose Solar earned its regional title alongside seven other standout solar organizations across the United States.“Ambrose Solar exemplifies what it means to be an REC Certified Solar Professional,” said REC in its announcement. “Their technical excellence, genuine customer care, and commitment to building a cleaner, more resilient future make them a standout leader in their region.”For customers across Northern California, the award reinforces Ambrose Solar’s reputation for delivering solar solutions built on honesty, longevity, and unmatched workmanship. From custom system design to installation and long-term support, the company continues to set the benchmark for what homeowners and businesses can expect from a modern, customer-first solar provider.Customers are assured to receive the most advanced, efficient, and best value solar system available. To learn more, go to ambrosesolar.comAbout Ambrose SolarAmbrose Construction, now known as Ambrose Solar, started in 2013 offering remodeling and construction services. Over time, after witnessing poor customer treatment and subpar workmanship in the solar industry, Pat and Ian founded Ambrose Solar in 2017.As a locally owned company, Ambrose Solar provides the best energy solutions to the Solano County community and beyond. The company offers the best solar panels, batteries, SPAN, and EV solutions , helping to create energy efficient, sustainable smart home lifestyles. With a focus on excellent customer service and high-quality products, they have grown rapidly and now provide residential and commercial full-service solar and energy storage installation. Ambrose Solar’s commitment to their customers is evident through their dedication to being the best in the industry.# # #

