Secretary Naig Honors 16 Choose Iowa Calendar Contest Artists at the 2025 Iowa State Fair
Annual calendar contest highlights Iowa students’ artwork and their connections to Iowa agriculture
DES MOINES, Iowa (Aug. 12, 2025) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig recognized 16 Iowa students whose artwork was selected for inclusion in the 2025-2026 Choose Iowa Coloring Calendar during a ceremony at the 2025 Iowa State Fair.
Choose Iowa is the state’s signature brand for Iowa grown, made and raised food, beverages and ag products. The annual Choose Iowa Coloring Calendar contest encourages Iowa students to create artwork that highlights the importance and productivity of Iowa agriculture. Students 18 years or younger are eligible to enter the annual contest and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship received 289 submissions from communities across the state.
“Iowa’s incredible agricultural story is brought to life through the creativity and imagination of our young artists in the Choose Iowa Coloring Calendar Contest,” said Secretary Naig. “This fun annual calendar highlights the strong bond between our state’s youth and the Iowa-grown, made, and raised food, beverages and agricultural products that Iowans proudly produce and enjoy every day.”
This year’s selected student-artists, listed alphabetically by city, include:
Amelia Costello
Bennett, IA
Lucy Costello
Bennett, IA
Vyom Chandra Udutha
Bettendorf, IA
Rylan Recknor
Britt, IA
Raymond Sandoval
Centerville, IA
Harper Van Ersvelde
Grinnell, IA
Lilly Woods
New Virginia, IA
Jase Blackford
Osceola, IA
Dakoda Silence
Rhodes, IA
Realm Kenny
Shenandoah, IA
Eva Garcia
St. Anthony, IA
Madison Edwards
St. Charles, IA
Caden Krough
State Center, IA
Cole Wright
State Center, IA
Logan Rausch
Van Horne, IA
Brooke Webber
West Branch, IA
Free Choose Iowa Coloring Calendars will be available for fairgoers at the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s booths in the Agriculture Building and Varied Industries Building while supplies last. A digital version of the calendar is available on the Choose Iowa website.
High quality photos of the winners receiving their certificates will be available within one month of the ceremony on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s Flickr page.
Learn more about Choose Iowa at ChooseIowa.com.
