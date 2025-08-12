Secretary Naig Honors 16 Choose Iowa Calendar Contest Artists at the 2025 Iowa State Fair

Annual calendar contest highlights Iowa students’ artwork and their connections to Iowa agriculture

DES MOINES, Iowa (Aug. 12, 2025) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig recognized 16 Iowa students whose artwork was selected for inclusion in the 2025-2026 Choose Iowa Coloring Calendar during a ceremony at the 2025 Iowa State Fair.

Choose Iowa is the state’s signature brand for Iowa grown, made and raised food, beverages and ag products. The annual Choose Iowa Coloring Calendar contest encourages Iowa students to create artwork that highlights the importance and productivity of Iowa agriculture. Students 18 years or younger are eligible to enter the annual contest and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship received 289 submissions from communities across the state.

“Iowa’s incredible agricultural story is brought to life through the creativity and imagination of our young artists in the Choose Iowa Coloring Calendar Contest,” said Secretary Naig. “This fun annual calendar highlights the strong bond between our state’s youth and the Iowa-grown, made, and raised food, beverages and agricultural products that Iowans proudly produce and enjoy every day.”

This year’s selected student-artists, listed alphabetically by city, include:

Amelia Costello

Bennett, IA

Lucy Costello

Bennett, IA

Vyom Chandra Udutha

Bettendorf, IA

Rylan Recknor

Britt, IA

Raymond Sandoval

Centerville, IA

Harper Van Ersvelde

Grinnell, IA

Lilly Woods

New Virginia, IA

Jase Blackford

Osceola, IA

Dakoda Silence

Rhodes, IA

Realm Kenny

Shenandoah, IA

Eva Garcia

St. Anthony, IA

Madison Edwards

St. Charles, IA

Caden Krough

State Center, IA

Cole Wright

State Center, IA

Logan Rausch

Van Horne, IA

Brooke Webber

West Branch, IA

Free Choose Iowa Coloring Calendars will be available for fairgoers at the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s booths in the Agriculture Building and Varied Industries Building while supplies last. A digital version of the calendar is available on the Choose Iowa website.

High quality photos of the winners receiving their certificates will be available within one month of the ceremony on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s Flickr page.

Learn more about Choose Iowa at ChooseIowa.com.