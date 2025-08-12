Learn about dyes made from native plants Aug. 23 at MDC's Springfield Nature Center

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Eye-catching blossoms aren’t the only way some plants add color to our world.

People can learn about native plants that can be used to make colorful dyes at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) program “Native Plants: Wild Dyes” on Aug. 23. This free program runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. The nature center is located in southeast Springfield at 4601 S. Nature Center Way. This program is designed for ages 12 and up. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/210219

At the Aug. 23 program, MDC Naturalist Jordanya Raos will talk about a number of native plants that were used by Native Americans and early settlers to make inks and dyes and are still being used by some people today. She will demonstrate how to make dyes from some of these plants. All participants will have a chance to dye yarn. After a break for lunch to let the dyes set, the work with the yarn will continue. Participants should wear clothes that can get spotted and stained and close-toed shoes. All materials will be provided for this program.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate.

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center and other nearby MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about upcoming programs or how to sign up for text alerts from the Springfield Nature Center can call 417-888-4237.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.