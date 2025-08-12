Two ramps at I-10 and Kino Parkway to close for reconstruction

TUCSON – The two cloverleaf ramps connecting Interstate 10 and Kino Parkway will close permanently starting the morning of Thursday, Aug. 14, as part of the Arizona Department of Transportation’s project to widen I-10 from Kino Parkway to Country Club Road.

The ramps set to close are the eastbound I-10 exit to northbound Kino Parkway and the southbound Kino Parkway entrance to I-10 eastbound. The closures will begin at 5 a.m. Thursday.

Once the closures are in place, a detour will allow motorists to make those same connections via a new traffic signal on Kino Parkway south of I-10.

The ramp closures are needed to reconstruct the Kino Parkway interchange with a design that is intended to improve safety, reduce weaving conflicts, and create a smoother traffic flow for drivers entering and exiting I-10.

The interchange is part of the $600 million project to rebuild and widen I-10 between Kino Parkway and Country Club Road southeast of downtown Tucson.

The project began in June and is the largest highway construction project in Southern Arizona history, with the goal of reducing delays and enhancing safety with additional lanes on I-10 as well as new interchanges. The project will include:

Widen I-10 to three lanes in each direction between Kino Parkway and Alvernon Way with auxiliary lanes

Reconstruct the interchange at Kino Parkway

Construct a new interchange Country Club Road that will provide access for traffic that currently uses the interchange at Palo Verde Road to allow for safer traffic movements to and from I-10

Remove the existing interchange Palo Verde Road

Construct a new westbound on-ramp at the Alvernon Way interchange

Construct an I-10 undercrossing to connect the North and South Kino Sports Complex

Throughout the project, ADOT will maintain two lanes of travel in each direction on I-10 during peak travel times while maintaining access to businesses. Construction is expected to continue through 2028.

The project is the first to result from a study completed in 2020 that recommended how to best improve mobility along a roughly 10-mile stretch of I-10 from I-19 to Kolb Road. The study also identified an alignment for an extension of State Route 210 (Barraza Aviation Parkway) along Alvernon Way that will connect I-10 to downtown Tucson.

For more information, please visit I-10KinotoCountryClub.