City encourages residents to participate in Ward 8 By-election

HAMILTON, ON – On Monday, September 22, 2025, Ward 8 voters will elect a new City Councillor. The City of Hamilton encourages all eligible voters to cast their ballot.

In the coming weeks, property owners, tenants and households will receive a voters’ card with important information on where to vote in the upcoming Ward 8 Councillor By-election.

Why your vote matters

City Councillors represent the interests of residents in their ward by making decisions on local policies, programs and services. They work closely with City staff and the Mayor to shape Hamilton’s priorities and respond to community needs.

All eligible Ward 8 voters are encouraged to vote in the by-election and make their voices heard.

Who can vote

You are eligible to vote if you:

are a Canadian citizen;

are at least 18 years old;

are a tenant or property owner in Ward 8, Hamilton; and

are not prohibited from voting under law.

The City encourages all eligible voters to participate and take part in shaping the future of their community.

New for this by-election

Only one voters’ card per property or unit will be distributed, and voters will not receive a personalized voters’ card.

You do not need to have a voters’ card to vote, only valid identification or you may complete a Declaration of Identity form at the poll.

“Local government decisions affect our daily lives – from transit and infrastructure to housing and community services. That’s why voting matters,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “I encourage all eligible residents of Ward 8 to take this opportunity to have their voices heard and help shape the future of our city."

In-person voting

Residents can vote in-person at designated polling locations on the following dates:

Accessible voting machines will be available at each polling location. Those without a fixed address can complete a Declaration of Identity form at any polling site.

"Voting is a fundamental part of civic life,” said City Clerk Matthew Trennum. “The City’s elections team is focused on ensuring a smooth and accessible voting experience for all eligible voters. We are here to answer questions, provide assistance and help residents take part in this important democratic process."

For more information about municipal elections, visit www.hamilton.ca/Elections, call Elections staff at 905-546-4408 or email [email protected].

Quick Facts