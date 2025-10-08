Mayor Horwath Issues 2026 Budget Directive to Prepare a ‘Hold the Line’ Tax Budget

HAMILTON, ON – Today Mayor Andrea Horwath issued her 2026 Budget Directive to the City Manager and General Manager, Finance and Corporate Services, setting out clear instructions for the preparation of Hamilton’s 2026 Rate-Supported and Tax-Supported Budgets for Council’s consideration.

The directive comes at a time when Hamiltonians are facing a convergence of economic pressures - including the rising cost of living and the impacts of U.S. tariffs that have struck at the core of Hamilton’s workforce and local economy. Throughout the year, Mayor Horwath has heard from residents about the financial strain they are experiencing and their expectations that City Hall respond with discipline and a focus on affordability.

The directive asks staff to prepare a proposed “Hold the Line” budget with a maximum tax increase target of 4.25%. The Mayor’s direction emphasizes fiscal responsibility while protecting critical services and addressing community needs.

“Hamiltonians are feeling the strain of rising costs, economic uncertainty, and affordability challenges,” said Mayor Horwath. “The 2026 Budget must respond to those realities by focusing on the essentials - keeping taxes as low as possible while maintaining the services, infrastructure, and community supports that people rely on every day.”

The directive highlights the need to prioritize investments in key areas including infrastructure renewal, community safety and well-being, and essential public services. It also calls on staff to clearly identify cost-saving measures, operational efficiencies, explore new revenue sources, and ensure that every tax dollar delivers maximum public value.

“This directive ensures that our city continues to deliver high-quality services while respecting the financial pressures families are under,” Mayor Horwath added. “I’m committed to a budget process that reflects Hamiltonians’ priorities. I know that Hamiltonians are stretching every dollar – the City of Hamilton must do this same.”