Insulectro and Electroninks Sign North American Distribution Agreement

The alignment further expands Electroninks’ North American presence in the additive electronics market and increases advanced packaging onshoring efforts

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electroninks , the leader in metal organic decomposition (MOD) inks for additive manufacturing and advanced semiconductor packaging, today announced a strategic collaboration and distribution partnership with Insulectro, a premier distributor of materials used in printed electronics and advanced interconnect manufacturing. This partnership strengthens Electroninks’ presence in North America while enhancing customer access to its MOD inks across key industries, including aerospace, defense, automotive, and high-tech manufacturing.Electroninks has successfully commercialized market-ready gold, silver, and platinum-based materials designed for inkjet, screen, and aerosol jet printing. These advanced materials are widely used across OEM design, commercial product development, and government research, reflecting growing demand for high-performance, additive manufacturing-ready inks. The decision to partner with Insulectro was driven by its robust customer engagement capabilities and proven ability to support early-stage design and OEM pathfinding programs, including the DoD.“At Electroninks, we really value this relationship with Insulectro, which is a trusted, respected, and highly knowledgeable name with our customers and market. This relationship supports our advanced metallization products and overall critical materials supply chain initiatives with our customers here in North America,” said Melbs LeMieux, president and co-founder at Electroninks.Insulectro, the largest distributor of materials used in the manufacturing of printed circuit boards and printed electronics, is excited to include Electroninks, Inc. in its portfolio of best-in-class products.Patrick Redfern, Insulectro president and chief executive officer, commented, “I can’t wait for the people building UHDI to see what this stuff can do. MOD is magic and has the potential to replace the costly electroless process. This is a strategic move to support the companies in North America that are investing in additive and chip packaging technologies. America needs these companies to be successful!”Insulectro’s North American footprint, with eleven stocking locations in the U.S. and Canada, ensures just-in-time delivery and inventory reliability for specialty manufacturing customers. The company’s deep technical expertise, hands-on support, and long-standing relationships with top-tier military, aerospace, and automotive manufacturers make Insulectro ideally positioned to support the introduction of new material technologies into high-performance applications.Additionally, Insulectro’s strong supply infrastructure offers a strategic advantage in minimizing supply chain risk and avoiding international tariff implications, which is increasingly important for U.S.-based innovation programs and contract manufacturers.“This partnership is a natural fit,” Dhaval Patel, chief financial officer at Electroninks, added. “Insulectro’s extensive network and application engineering capabilities allow us to better support customers at the design and prototyping stages—accelerating time to market for next-generation devices.”Insulectro’s Redfern concluded, “Insulectro’s portfolio of materials is defined by bedrock products that are proven high performers, and our customers count on every day. And, our pioneering spirit, that Insulectro was built on, is always scanning for emerging technologies that will enable our customers to expand their capabilities.”For more information on Electroninks’ expanded portfolio and technical capabilities, visit www.electroninks.com Find a complete viewing of Insulectro’s products and services at www.insulectro.com ###About ElectroninksElectroninks Incorporated is a world-leader in the commercialization of advanced materials for electronics and semiconductor packaging. We have developed a full suite of proprietary metal complex conductive ink solutions and complementary material sets, thus accelerating time to market for both new innovations and drop-in manufacturing breakthroughs.Electroninks’ metal complex inks – including silver, gold, platinum, nickel and copper – deliver higher conductivity, manufacturing flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. The company’s conductive inks provide reliable solutions for applications in printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing, semiconductor packaging, consumer electronics, wearables, medical devices and more. We also partner closely with best-in-class equipment and integration partners to provide customers with a total ink and process solution with the goal to reduce the manufacturing costs and complexity.To learn more visit: www.Electroninks.com Contact@Electroninks.com512-766-7555About InsulectroInsulectro supplies advanced engineered materials manufactured by EMC, Arlon, DuPont, LCOA™, CAC, Inc., Pacothane, FOCUSTECH™, JX Metals Corporation, TADCO, AIT (Ormet), Shikoku, ETI, Electroninks, Inc., Industrial Brush Corporation, Kyocera SGS Precision Tools, and InduBond. These products are used by its customers to fabricate complex, multilayer circuit boards and to manufacture printed electronics components. Insulectro serves a broad customer base manufacturing rigid, rigid/flex, and flexible circuit boards for applications in a variety of end markets including aeronautics, telecom, data communications, high-speed computing, mobile devices, military, and medical. Insulectro combines its premier product offering with local inventory across North America, fabrication capabilities and backed up by expert customer and technical support services.

